Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
As a public service, we compiled this primary voter guide for the 2022 elections. This guide focuses on contested primary races, whose outcome will ultimately decide the contours – and decisions – of our executive and legislative bodies.
A few dates to remember:
June 6 - First day that mail-in ballots are sent to voters.
June 20 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still get a ballot in the mail
June 28 - Primary election day. The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 6
District 6 is within the City and County of Denver. It includes Cheesman Park, Congress Park, Hale, Montclair, North Capitol Hill and Windsor neighborhoods, and portions of the Capitol Hill, East Colfax and Lowry Field neighborhoods.
Democrats: 27,493 Republican: 4,347 Unaffiliated: 25,030 Total active voters: 57,922
Elisabeth Epps and Katie March are competing in the Democratic primary. Epps is the founder and executive director of the Colorado Freedom Fund, while March is a former senior advisor for the Colorado State Legislature. The winner will replace current Democratic state Rep. Steven Woodrow, who is running to represent House District 2. Republican candidate Donald Howell is running uncontested in his party’s primary.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Epps, Elisabeth
Party: Democrat
Email: staff@elisabethepps.com
Website: www.elisabethepps.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 6211, Denver, CO 80206
Twitter: @elisabethepps
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectElisabethEpps
Instagram: @electelisabeth
Education: Law degree, University of Virginia School of Law
What are your top three priorities if elected?
- Increasing community safety. As a survivor of serious violence and a victim of property crime, I will lead our work to invest in data-driven programs proven to increase community safety and interrupt violence. Together we will prioritize victims, invest in mental health care, enact harm reduction drug policies, and end ineffective policies like cash bail. I support common sense gun control including banning assault weapons and other initiatives shown to actually reduce gun violence and death by suicides.
- Protecting our environment. I am the only candidate in my race who does not accept corporate money from groups fighting progress on environmental justice. I will hold polluters accountable, invest in robust public transit, and do more than pay lip service to a just transition as we build sustainable infrastructure and deepen our work on renewable energy.
- Advancing social justice. Every Coloradan deserves to live in a thriving community with abundant opportunity. That’s why I fight for housing first policies and oppose bans on rent control, focus on disability justice, advocate for full organizing and bargaining rights for workers, and work to expand healthcare access to all.
What experience has prepared you for office?
A lifetime of personal and professional experience has me uniquely well-prepared to serve in the legislature. I was a teen parent who worked my way through law school as a single mom; my son graduated as a scholar and athlete from Denver East High School. I’m a renter from a union family who has lived the challenges facing Coloradans. I’m also a policy expert who has inspired, helped draft, stake-holded, organized and testified to pass critical bipartisan legislation. As a community organizer and legal advocate, from courtrooms to the Capitol, I’m already fighting hard for Colorado every day, building collaboratively to advance progressive change and I’ll do the same as a legislator.
Describe your position on abortion
Abortion is healthcare. I am pro-healthcare. As with all healthcare, abortion care must be safe, affordable, and accessible to all. I am proud to be endorsed by Colorado’s only reproductive justice organization.
March, Katie
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 970-310-6591
Email: katie@katiemarchforcolorado.com
Website: www.katiemarchforcolorado.com
Twitter: @katiemarchforco
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KatieMarchForColorado
Instagram: @katiemarchforcolorado
Education: Bachelor’s degree in History, University of Northern Colorado; Master’s degree in History, Colorado State University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
There are so many issues facing Colorado that I would like to address, so it is hard to choose, from workers’ rights to abortion access. But here are a few that I care deeply about. Gun violence prevention. Gun violence tears our communities apart. As a senior advisor to our state legislature, I fought the NRA and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners to pass seven bills on gun violence prevention in the last three years, but there is still much more work to be done. Having worked with victim's family members and survivors of gun violence, I know the unimaginable grief that our community feels due to gun violence. On day one, I will push legislation that increases public safety including instituting gun store licenses, implementing waiting periods, banning assault weapons and funding gun violence prevention programs throughout the state. Affordable housing. As of last month, Denver is one of the most expensive cities in the entire country. Our housing situation has become a humanitarian crisis. It’s unconscionable that individuals and families have to live out of tents on the street. We need to ensure that renters are protected and that we have sufficient housing supply to accommodate the demand. Otherwise, skyrocketing housing costs will continue to hurt working families. Home ownership should not be an unattainable dream, it should be an important and realistic goal for all Coloradans who want it. Nearly every voter I talk to mentions that affordable housing is a big problem; we need to address it in the legislature. The climate crisis. We cannot argue about whether or not climate change is real anymore. With wildfires ripping through our state and our ozone at unsafe levels during the summer, the crisis is already here. However, Colorado has a huge opportunity to be a leader in renewable energy, clean air and water, and creating more sustainable jobs. We need to set a 100% renewable energy target for Colorado, preserve Colorado’s state parks, wildlife habitats and water infrastructure. We also need to focus on local solar installations and invest in clean grid infrastructure, as well as improve our air quality in Denver by holding corporate polluters accountable.”
What experience has prepared you for office?
I have worked at the Capitol for five years as a senior advisor under the last three speakers of the House. Because of this, I have been able to work with legislators to write and pass bills on many of the important issues facing Coloradans. I have learned how to build broad coalitions, work with stakeholders to pass bills and work across the aisle, but also how to stick firmly with my values and bring people along on essential issues. I am a very pragmatic progressive with strong values and the ability to get things done. I will be ready on day one to work to address the many challenging issues facing our state.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 14
Northwest Colorado Springs, west of I-25, south of the Air Force Academy
Democrats: 10,533 Republican 25,082 Unaffiliated: 30,120 Total active voters: 66,796
The Republican primary is for an open seat, as incumbent Rep. Shane Sandridge chose not to run for re-election. Given the district’s Republican voter advantage, the primary winner will likely win the general election in November.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Pugliese, Rose
Party: Republican
Phone: 719-445-1818
Email: rose@roseforcolorado.com
Website: RoseforColorado.com
Mailing address: 9235 N. Union Blvd., Suite 150 #128, Colorado Springs 80920
Twitter: @RoseforCO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoseForCO
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, Villanova; Law degree, St. John’s University School of Law
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Education: As a parent of a child with special learning needs, protecting parental choice in education is a top priority. Parents are the best advocates for their children.
Community Safety: I will work on legislation that supports public safety and helps law enforcement instead of impeding them.
Affordable Living: I have a strong record of fighting to protect the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and will continue to oppose taxes disguised as fees and tax increases at the State Legislature.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I have significant experience testifying before state legislative committees and regulatory agencies. Most of my work over the past decade has been focused on statewide issues, such as co-leading the ballot initiative for a citizen’s repeal of the National Popular Vote in Colorado. During my two terms as a county commissioner, I held various statewide leadership positions. My statewide work has enabled me to grow my grassroots network and develop relationships across the state with legislative, local government and state leaders. I have extensive experience working with federal, state and local governments and understand many of the funding streams.
Woyte, Joe
Party: Republican
Phone: 719-357-7496
Email: joe.woyte@gmail.com
Website: https://www.JoeForHD14.com
Mailing address: PO Box 62104, Colorado Springs 80962
Twitter: @JoeforHD14
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joeforCO/
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Management, US Air Force Academy; MBA in International Business, University of Nebraska
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three issues are the 3 E’s: Colorado’s Economy, Education, and Elections.
ECONOMY: I’ll work to help Colorado’s economy bounce back by opposing excessive regulations and supporting free market solutions and policy reforms to empower individuals and families and unchain small businesses. I'll defend the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights and work to eliminate the labeling of taxes as “fees” to circumvent TABOR. And because taxes and government "fees" are too high already, I’ve signed the Colorado Union of Taxpayers' candidate & legislator CUT PLEDGE to the Citizens of Colorado, which can be viewed at https://www.ColoradoTaxpayer.org/the-pledge.
EDUCATION: As an involved parent of two children who’ve grown up attending Academy School District 20 schools from kindergarten through high school, I have a good understanding of parents’ and educators’ concerns. I’ve gotten involved by chairing School Accountability Committees at three local schools and as a parent representative for several years on D20’s District Accountability Committee, including volunteering on the Accreditation and Budget subcommittees. I support Colorado’s local school boards, along with private & charter schools and home school parents, in directing their own curriculum, policies, and security. I oppose state and federal mandates that seek to impose things like sex education for first graders and Critical Race Theory. Among the first bills that I sponsor will be legislation to fully fund Colorado’s commitment to K-12 per pupil funding by eliminating the so-called "Budget Stabilization" shortfall, also known as the “B.S. factor.” I’ll also work on legislation to create an Education Tax Credit for Coloradans.
ELECTIONS: Because voter confidence in our elections is critical to our form of government, I support common sense election integrity measures, such as requiring a state or federal government-issued photo ID to request a ballot, using auditable paper ballots, and ending the practice of ballot harvesting.
What experience has prepared you for office?
When I left the military 20 years ago, I wanted to build upon what I’d learned in my USAF Academy degree in Management, my MBA in International Business, and my six years of financial management leadership experience as an Air Force officer. I accepted a position in supply chain management at a large manufacturing plant, which gave me greater insight into the world of commercial products and services. The role required working with many stakeholders, such as suppliers, technicians, engineers, and community members, to truly understand the many issues, risks, and opportunities while developing plans to help improve company operations. The lessons I learned there applied directly to my career in defense contracting, with many opportunities to find win-win solutions for Air Force and Space Force projects. They’ll be just as useful to my constituents and me as a legislator, where I’ll keep my personal (and Academy class) motto in mind: “We’ll find a way… or MAKE one!”
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 25
Based in Jefferson County, the district includes all of Morrison and a portion of Littleton.
Democrats: 17,012 Republican: 20,225 Unaffiliated: 32,369 Total active voters: 70,691
The GOP primary is a battle between the moderate and more conservative wings of the party, with state Rep. Colin Larson going up against retired teacher Dede Wagner. Larson currently serves House District 22. The candidates received near even support from delegates during the Jefferson County Republicans’ assembly in March, promising a tight race to decide who will face Democrat Sen. Tammy Story, who was drawn out of her Senate seat and is running uncontested in her primary. The redrawn House District 25 is one of the most politically competitive in the state.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Larson, Colin
Party: Republican
Email: colinforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: www.colinforcolorado.com
Twitter: @colinforco
Facebook: www.facebook.com/colinforcolorado
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History, Colorado College
Questionnaire: No response
Wagner, Dede
Party: Republican
Phone number: 303-726-8229
Email: dede@dedewagner4hd25.com
Website: www.dedewagner4hd25.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 9, Indian Hills, CO 80454
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Dede-Wagner-4-HD25-103981445613504
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, University of Hawaii; Bachelor’s degree in Teaching, Regis University
Questionnaire: No response
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 26
The district includes all of Moffat County, Rio Blanco County and Routt County, and all of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail in Eagle County.
Democrats: 13,843 Republican: 16,759 Unaffiliated: 28,262 Total active voters: 59,838
A group of political newcomers are fighting to represent House District 26 as Rep. Dylan Roberts is leaving to run for the state Senate. Savannah Wolfson and Glenn Lowe III are competing in the GOP primary to face Democratic candidate Meghan Lukens, a teacher running uncontested in her primary. Though the district’s current representative is a Democrat, it is expected to be a competitive race due to the redistricting, the dominance of unaffiliated voters and the small margin by which counties voted Democrat in recent statewide elections.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Wolfson, Savannah
Party: Republican
Email: wolfson@savannah4hd26.com
Website: www.savannah4hd26.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 817, Oak Creek, CO 80467
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077381958748
Instagram: @savannahwolfson
Questionnaire: No response
Lowe III, Glenn
Party: Republican
Email: loweforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: www.loweforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 3221, Eagle, CO 81631
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LoweforColorado
Questionnaire: No response
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 34
The district encompasses Northglenn, a suburb north of Denver.
Democrats: 15,895 Republican: 11,958 Unaffiliated: 24,839 Total active voters: 53,725
House District 34 is an open seat, as Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Democrat, is running for the state Senate.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Wilford, Jenny
Party: Democrat
Phone: 303-740-1140
Email: jenny@jennyforcolorado.com
Website: www.jennyforcolorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 350743, Westminster 80035
Twitter: @JennyforCO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JennyforColorado
Instagram: @JennyforColorado
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies and International Studies, University of Wyoming; Master's degree in Human Rights and Political Science, University of Manchester (UK)
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Cost of living: Colorado families are struggling to keep up with the impacts of an economy that prioritizes wealth over workers. From the cost of food to housing to health care and childcare – I’m ready to get to work for working families addressing the rising cost of living and inflation across Colorado. Climate crisis: Improving our air quality and ensuring a livable climate for future generations means addressing the climate crisis and holding polluters accountable now. I will support a just transition to powering Colorado with 100% clean renewable energy, work to expand our electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and champion – the creation of good-paying family-sustaining jobs, which are not only good for the environment. They’re good for our economy. Education funding: As the mom of a soon-to-be second grader, ensuring that our schools are well funded is personal for me. I will push for safe, healthy classrooms for all students, increased and stable funding for schools, and salary increases for our teachers and support staff so that every student in Colorado can thrive.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I grew up in Wyoming, my mom was a librarian, and my dad worked his way through college as a night janitor at my elementary school. I saw how hard my parents worked to keep a roof over our family’s head and food on our table. After graduating college, I never forgot my roots and have spent my career defending our environment, healthcare choices for pregnant Coloradoans, and fighting for working families. I have been elected twice to Northglenn City Council and am proud of all we’ve accomplished including building a new justice center (courts and police department), new recreation center, senior center, and theater; expanding affordable housing options for our older adult community; and passing one of the most generous municipal paid family leave programs in Adams County if not the state. I’ve built strong relationships, worked to bring people together to solve problems, and have been responsive as a local leader- this combined with my experience as a mom and a union member has prepared me well to represent Northglenn and Thornton in the State Legislature.
Nizam, Sam
Party: Democrat
Phone: 720-226-4706
Email: Campaign@SamForStateHouse.com
Website: https://www.samforstatehouse.com/
Mailing address: 3879 E. 120th, #216, Thornton, 80233
Twitter: @SamNizamHD34
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samforstatehouse
Education: Attended university in Syria
What are your top three priorities if elected?
The three main focuses of my campaign are addressing the housing crisis, protecting our beautiful environment, and increasing funding for our education system. Citizens know that the cost of living in Colorado has skyrocketed these last several years. During my time on the Thornton city council, I worked with developers to bring quality affordable housing into our city and I hope to replicate that success at the state level. On Thornton city council, I also worked to clean up the poisonous blight that is the Thornton Shopping Center on 88th Avenue and Washington Street. At the state level, I will continue to fight to protect every citizen’s rights to clean air, land, and water. Finally, Colorado is one of the worst funders of education in the nation. As a father of two children who graduated from public high school and college, this issue is personal to me. As a state representative, I would fight to ensure that our public schools are well funded so that every child has access to the highest quality of education.
What experience has prepared you for office?
After immigrating to the United States from Syria 35 years ago, I opened my own small business. This means I know what it means to roll my sleeves up and get things done. The lessons I learned as a small business owner about communication and taking action have proved invaluable for me in working for the people. I also served two terms on Thornton city council where I made a point of listening to everybody’s issues and working with my colleagues to find solutions to problems plaguing our community. Through all of these experiences, I learned that progress only happens when people from all backgrounds and walks of life come together to get things done. I have a proven track record of working for all of our citizens and delivering results, not rhetoric.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 42
The district includes Northeastern Aurora, south of Colfax Ave. to E. Mississippi Ave., and along I-225
Democrats: 16,255 Republican: 4,709 Unaffiliated: 17,218 Total active voters: 39,092
Rep. Mandy Lindsay, formerly a legislative aide to Rep. Dominique Jackson, a Democrat, is the incumbent. This race is a rematch of the January 2022 vacancy committee election.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Lindsay, Mandy
Party: Democrat
Phone: 720-474-1656
Email: mandyforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: www.mandyforcolorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 31325, Aurora 80041
Twitter: @MandyForCO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mandymlindsay
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Tulane
Questionnaire: No response
Pough, Gail
Phone: (303) 416-5496
Email: gail@gailpoughforhd42.com
Website: www.gailpoughforhd42.com
Mailing address: PO Box 31311, Aurora 80041
Twitter: @GailPough4hd42
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GailforHD42
Instagram: @gailpough4hd42
Education: Bachelor’s degree in law & society, University of Denver
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Affordable Housing: I will fight for more affordable housing for both renters and home buyers. For renters, I will focus on reducing fees and costs, while making sure these expenses are transparent before people sign a lease as well as working to find ways to bring down total rent.
Health Care: While progress has been made to lower costs and ensure that everyone has access to healthcare and insurance, I know that more can be done to eliminate disparities in the quality of healthcare and provide for care that goes beyond physical health. I will continue the work of making healthcare, both physical and mental, more affordable, equitable, and accessible.
Education: I believe that a well-funded and high-quality education system is fundamental not only to economic prosperity, but the wellbeing of our students and community, and inevitably the health of our Democracy. I will always support our students and teachers by working towards a more adequate and equitable distribution of resources for education so that all kids have access to a good education no matter what neighborhood they live in.
What experience has prepared you for office?
My lived experiences as a mom who advocated for my daughters as needed and volunteered in their classrooms when they attended Aurora Public Schools taught me how to lead and advocate for others. My nearly 17 years of experience working for the City of Aurora as a life safety inspector, where my job was to ensure our businesses and neighborhoods were safe. I saw firsthand the challenges our neighbors faced including unsafe homes, closed small businesses, and economic hardship. My volunteer service has also prepared me for office – I have spent many years as a member of the Aurora NAACP (youth advisor, and previous executive board member), Together Colorado (parent leader), and National Council of Negro Women (executive board member). I am also a member of Colorado Black Women for Political Action. As state representative, I will work hard to pass legislation that addresses these issues and ensure there are resources to help the people of House District 42.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 43
Based in Douglas County, the district includes portions of Highlands Ranch and Littleton.
Democrats: 14,483 Republican: 20,754 Unaffiliated: 28,750 Total active voters: 64,818
House District 43 is an open seat with current Republican state Rep. Kevin Van Winkle term limited and vying for a place in the state Senate. First-time candidates Robin Webb, an accounting manager, and Kurt Huffman, an engineer and general contractor, are vying for the party’s nomination. The winner of the Republican primary will compete with Democratic candidate Robert "Bob" Marshall in the general election.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Webb, Robin
Party: Republican
Email: info@robinforcolorado.com
Website: www.robinforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 630073, Highlands Ranch, CO 80163
Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077986159042
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UC87NTIee_zb7-rOIThqHDvA
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Food, Nutrition and Wellness Studies, Clayton College of Natural Health
Questionnaire: No response
Huffman, Kurt
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-607-9587
Email: info@kurthuffman.com
Website: www.kurthuffman.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huffmanforCO43
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Michigan Technological University; Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Management and Business Administration, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado-Denver
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Colorado economy: Inflation, unemployment, rising consumer prices, high cost of energy and gasoline, supply shortages and other symptoms of the current economic recession.
Small business: Removing regulation, taxes and other barriers to assist restarting small businesses to help improve unemployment and the economics of our local communities.
Schools of choice: Scholarships and tax credits for the parents of children attending alternatives to public schools including religious, vocational and home school.
What experience has prepared you for office?
Over the last seven years I have volunteered as a Highlands Ranch district delegate, Douglas County planning commissioner and a state Capitol legislative volunteer for Rep. Mark Baisley, among other volunteer roles. I am the only candidate for state representative with comprehensive experience in local, county and state government, including four legislative sessions at the state Capitol working with a state representative, and I am ready to start now!
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 44
Based in Douglas County, the district includes all of Parker.
Democrat: 11,762 Republican: 21,420 Unaffiliated: 28,623 Total active voters: 62,832
The seat is up for grabs with long-time state Rep. Kim Ransom reaching her term limit. With the district’s heavy Republican tilt, the GOP primary race between candidates Terry Dodd and Anthony Hartsook will likely decide the winner. The victor between Dodd, a real estate broker and construction manager, and Hartsook, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and director of the Future Freedom Foundation, will face Bob Henry, who is running uncontested in the Democratic primary.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Dodd, Terry
Party: Republican
Email: terry@tcdodd.com
Website: www.terrydodd.com
Mailing address: 11450 Marlborough Dr., Parker, CO 80138
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DoddforHouse
Education: Bachelor's degree in Financial Management, Florida Atlantic University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
I am pro-life, pro-liberty and pro-honest elections. One of the first bills I intend to run will require photo ID to register to vote. I do not compromise on the Second Amendment or any of the Bill of Rights. I will work to repeal laws that have attacked our rights reserved in the Bill of Rights, particularly those lacking in required due process such as red flag. Government overreach has been out of control, including the abuse of emergency powers. I will be fighting to restore unalienable rights that have been attacked. Smaller government, lower taxes, 100% pro-life and pro-liberty are foundational tenets in my vision for House District 44.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I have over 40 years’ experience in the construction management and real estate industries in Colorado. My bachelor’s degree is in financial management, and I have in-depth understanding of economics, finance and property rights. I am a certified negotiation expert. My service to Douglas County Republicans started in 2008 as a precinct committee person and delegate to county and state assemblies and includes: chairman House District 44 from 2018 to 2022; vice chairman of HD44 from 2010 to 2018; bonus member to the Colorado State GOP Central Committee since 2021; and district captain from 2020 to 2022. It was an honor to have served on the vacancy committee that selected Kim Ransom as the HD44 candidate in 2014.
Hartsook, Anthony
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-202-1470
Email: anthony@anthonyhartsook.com
Website: www.anthonyhartsook.com
Mailing address: 10940 S. Parker Rd. Suite 632, Parker, CO 80134
Twitter: @anthonyhartsook
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AnthonyHartsookCO
Instagram: @anthonyhartsook
Education: Master’s degree in Administration, Central Michigan University; Bachelor’s degree in Biology, Northern Arizona University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Reducing government spending and overreach into the daily lives of families and small business owners. The economy is one of the most pressing concerns for families and small businesses. Excessive government spending and regulation has significantly driven up the cost of living. It has disproportionately impacted families and small business owners. Many have faced bankruptcy because of government overreach and inflation. This includes gas, groceries, electricity and other resources necessary for daily living. We need free markets without government interference and small businesses must be allowed to grow and support their local communities. Improving education choice and parental rights. Parents are responsible for their children, and they should have the opportunity to send their children to the school of their choice. Parents should be involved in reviewing the school curriculum, understanding what is being taught and what methods are used in schools. Schools need to focus on academic instruction that includes proficiency in subjects such as reading, writing, math and science. With kids in middle school and high school, I have seen first-hand the negative effects of politics and social agendas in schools. Politics and political agendas do not belong in the classroom. Improving public safety and relationships between the public and law enforcement. Public safety is essential for prosperous businesses, peace of mind for families and security in school for education. We need adequate funding and support for law enforcement training. Rising crime and the uncontrolled riots of 2020 have devastated Colorado. We need truth in sentencing laws, better school safety and we must stop the revolving door philosophy for criminals in places like Denver.”
What experience has prepared you for office?
My extensive leadership experience has been honed from working with a vast and diverse group of people across the United States and around the world from serving for 26-years in the U.S. Army; negotiating contracts and creating partnerships in business development; along with helping to teach and coach kids throughout my career. I have an in-depth understanding of how to coordinate across different groups to achieve results from my experience working with multiple military, government and private stakeholders during disaster response operations to provide the necessary resources. When I served as director of business development for a service-disabled company, we developed multiple partnerships with large and small businesses to meet contract requirements. My wife and I have owned a small business in Parker for over 10 years and have witnessed first-hand the negative impact of government overreach. I understand the demands on small business owners and will bring that experience to the capitol to fight for House District 44.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 45
The district is based in Central Douglas County, including Castle Rock.
Democrats: 11,195 Republican: 24,761 Unaffiliated: 28,905 Total active voters: 66,015
House District 45 is an open seat, as Rep. Patrick Neville, a Republican, is term-limited. Given the district’s Republican voter advantage, the primary winner will likely win the general election.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Jack, Bill
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-232-1175
Email: billjack4coloradohouse@gmail.com
Website: billjack4coloradohouse.com
Mailing address: 4987 E. Barrington Ave., Castle Rock 80104
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076306445016
Questionnaire: No response
Frizell, Lisa
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-756-6627
Email: lfrizell@gmail.com
Website: www.frizellfor45.com
Mailing address: PO Box 504 Castle Rock 80104
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, University of Colorado
What are your top three priorities if elected?
- Work to reduce crime rates, support public safety, and put a stop to the illegal drugs seeping into Colorado
- Fight for families and school safety; protect parental rights and choice in education
- Restore trust in our elections
What experience has prepared you for office?
My passion is, and has been, to serve the public. Over the last seven years as the county Assessor, I have delivered results-based services to the citizens of Douglas County and challenged the status quo. I have a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and limiting government, and have fought for the citizens of Douglas County, ensuring that they have world class resources – not just from the Assessor's Office, but from their county government. I expect excellence from government, which is why I was named the 2020 Colorado Assessor of the Year by the Colorado Assessor's Association. I want to ensure that our state government works for its citizens, is limited, efficient, and does not intrude in our lives. My principals, experience and leadership skills uniquely enable me to hit the ground running in the state House of Representatives, and I'm committed to fight for the citizens of Colorado to make our state safe and affordable.
Describe your position on abortion
I am pro-life, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and the life of the mother.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 46
Based in Pueblo County, the district includes all of Rye and a portion of Pueblo.
Democrats: 22,591 Republican: 14,478 Unaffiliated: 23,554 Total active voters: 61,655
Pueblo lost much of its long-term political representation this year, with Senate President Leroy Garcia leaving Colorado to join President Joe Biden’s administration and state Rep. Daneya Esgar of House District 46 being term limited. Puebloans Tisha Mauro and Jason Muñoz are competing to fill the open seat in the Democratic primary. Republican candidate Jonathan Ambler is also running uncontested in his party’s primary.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Mauro, Tisha
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 719-345-7532
Email: mauroforpueblo@gmail.com
Website: www.tishamauroforpueblo.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tishamauroforhousedistrict46
Education: Attended Colorado State University-Pueblo
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three priorities if elected are maintaining a strong voice for Pueblo that has been built over the last eight years with Rep. Esgar and Sen. Garcia. Second, defending a woman's reproductive rights is extremely important to me and will always be a priority. And lastly, making our communities safer by helping law enforcement but also rehabilitation programs and mental health programs.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I am a Pueblo native, lifelong active Democrat and community activist. I grew up east of Pueblo on a farm, attended Pueblo District 70 schools and CSU Pueblo. I entered the workforce at the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. After three years there, I went into the private sector of the auto industry where I have spent the last 23 years and worked my up to executive management. I believe my love for Pueblo, my years of activism and my management/leadership skills come together to bring what is necessary to be a strong voice for Pueblo to help lead us through the issues that we face.
Muñoz, Jason
Party: Democrat
Website: www.munozforco.com
Twitter: @munoz4colorado
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MunozforColorado
Instagram: @munoz_for_colorado
Education: Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies, Colorado State University-Pueblo
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Although there are many important issues, I will be eager to work on should I be elected, my top three priorities are to address the housing shortage, create more economic opportunities and to support our public education system. If elected, I will work to increase housing units for all income levels across the state with a focus on affordable homeownership. I'd like to advocate for creating favorable conditions for the film and television industry to bring more productions to Colorado because that will stimulate almost all aspects of the economy. In supporting public education, I think we should be doing more to help educators and school districts give every student the tools and guidance they will need to not only graduate high school, but also to thrive as adults.”
What experience has prepared you for office?
As a teenager, I attended a youth legislative session sponsored by the National Hispanic Institute. We created our own mock government and I was elected to serve as a justice even though I was from the minority party. This experience gave me the basic skills to know how our government works and what it takes to win an election. Later in life, I served two terms as the chair for the Pueblo Latino Democratic Forum. I was elected to serve as the first communications director for the Pueblo County Democratic Party. I currently sit on the Colorado Democratic Party's Third Congressional District Executive Committee. And I've been a paid staffer on three different Colorado Third Congressional races, one of which was a DCCC targeted race. I have lived in Pueblo the vast majority of my life and I've seen how my neighbors struggle to get by even though they work full-time. If elected, I will use all of my life experience to help make their lives better.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 48
Based in Adams County and Weld County, the district includes all of Brighton, Fort Lupton, Gilcrest, Hudson, Keenesburg, Kersey, La Salle, Lochbuie and Platteville.
Democrats: 12,493 Republican: 16,870 Unaffiliated: 24,663 Total active voters: 55,051
After less than two years, the seat for House District 48 is once again up for grabs after current state Rep. Tonya Van Beber, who assumed office in 2021, tried to run for state Senate District 1 but didn't make the ballot. Gabe Evans and Terry DeGroot are facing off in the Republican primary. The winner between Evans, a cattle rancher and retired Arvada police lieutenant, and DeGroot, a dairy manager of his family farm, Colorado Cow, will compete against Democratic candidate Spring Erickson in November.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Evans, Gabe
Party: Republican
Phone number: 303-243-1791
Email: gabe@evans48.com
Website: www.evans48.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Evans-for-CO-48-105340938671825
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Government, Patrick Henry College
What are your top three priorities if elected?
I’m running for House District 48 to continue serving and protecting my neighbors. I have three priorities. First, bring the current crime tsunami under control by holding criminals accountable, supporting law enforcement and helping law enforcement build strong partnerships with their community. Second, reduce the cost of living by empowering domestic energy production, promoting agriculture, streamlining transportation infrastructure and empowering the free market. Finally, parents should have the transparency to see their kids’ curriculum and choose an education that works for them, instead of being forced to attend the school to which they are assigned.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I’m a Colorado native, Christian and have over two decades of service-based military and law enforcement experience. These careers taught me the importance of coalition building. I can collaborate with anyone while also not compromising my values. Raised in rural Elbert County, I’ve been involved with agriculture since I was 11 years old. After earning my bachelor’s degree in government/strategic intelligence from Patrick Henry College, I served 12 years in the U.S. Army and Colorado Army National Guard as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot in command. A veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, I’ve also worked extensively with federal, state and local partners on a wide variety of domestic issues including search and rescue, emergency management, wildfire mitigation and others. I also served for 10 years at the Arvada Police Department as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant. I’ve held a variety of positions including police liaison to other city departments, night shift watch commander, vehicle pursuit subject matter expert, mobile field force commander and others. Because of my success in improving government operations, in 2020, I was a keynote speaker at the national Transforming Local Governments Conference. Regarding education, I’ve worked as a part time school resource officer and have partnered with schools via the Colorado National Guard Red Ribbon program, which teaches students the dangers of illegal drugs. When my schedule permits, I coach wrestling at Fort Lupton. I’m currently working toward a Master of Public Policy and Administration from Colorado State University. My wife and I live on a working farm in southern Weld County where we homeschool our two boys.
DeGroot, Terry
Party: Republican
Email: degroottd@hotmail.com
Website: www.terrydegrootforhd48.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 26, Kersey, CO 80644
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TerryDegrootHD48
Questionnaire: No response
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 51
The district is based in Larimer County, including Loveland
Democrats: 13,932 Republican: 19,685 Unaffiliated: 28,962 Total active voters: 63,743
This race gives voters a decision on whether to go to the hard right with Austin Hein, the former communications director for the House GOP when it was led by Rep. Patrick Neville, or to stick to the more traditional conservative ideology with House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, the incumbent seeking reelection.
Given the district’s Republican voter advantage, the winner will likely head to the Capitol in January.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
McKean, Hugh
Party: Republican
Phone number: 970-581-3754
Email: hugh@mckeanforstatehouse.com
Website: www.mckeanforstatehouse.com
Mailing address: 1151 Eagle Dr. #193, Loveland, 80537
Twitter: @hmckean
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mckeanforstatehouse
Instagram: @rep.mckean
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Colorado State University
Questionnaire: No answer
Hein, Austin
Party: Republican
Phone number: 970-306-7573
Email: Austin@HeinForColorado.com
Website: heinforhouse.com
Mailing address: 230 Carina Cir., Unit 102, Loveland 80537
Twitter: @HeinForTheHouse
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government, Colorado State University
What are your top three priorities if elected?
- Repeal taxes and fees, protect TABOR
- Protect life at conception
- Restore Second Amendment rights
Describe your position on abortion
I oppose abortion in all cases. Life begins at conception and must be protected at all costs. We must do everything we can to protect the lives of the pre-born.
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 55
The district is based in Mesa County, primarily city of Grand Junction
Democrats: 9,693 Republican: 26,209 Unaffiliated: 25,838 Total active voters: 56,984
House District 55 is an open seat being vacated by Rep. Janice Rich, a Republican, who is running for the state Senate. Given the district’s Republican voter advantage, the primary winner will likely win the general election in November.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Taggart, Rick
Party: Republican
Phone number: 970-433-7619
Email: Rick@Rickfor55.com
Website: www.rickfor55.com
Mailing address: 335 Shadow Lake Circle, Grand Junction 81507
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickTaggart55
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business and Environmental Science, Syracuse University; MBA, University of Phoenix
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top 3 priorities are Education, Public Safety and Transportation. On the education front, the Public-School Funding Act of 1994 put in place a formula for per-pupil funding for all school districts across the State. This formula is overly complicated and has left our District 51 underfunded on a continual basis. As an example, last year the funding for rural districts was $9,614 per student; the average for all districts was $8,991 per student and our district was $8,501. The formula at present, when you consider we have 21,000 students in the district, results in a $10.5m shortfall. At a time when teachers are grossly underpaid these dollars could have a significant impact in recruiting and retaining quality teachers. The formula needs to be revised to be fair to all school districts in the State. On the public safety front, the voters of Grand Junction (District 55) approved a ballot item that I pushed for as mayor to enable the city to invest in fire stations that have been needed for over a decade. As well, to keep our citizens safe, this initiative has also enabled us to expand our police, firefighters and EMS staff to meet the needs of our growing community. We, however, need the support of the state legislature by supporting law enforcement and assisting with innovative ideas to recruit and retain police officers. We do not need laws that shorten sentencing for criminals, nor do we need further unfunded mandates like SB20-217. Similar to state statistics our violent crime was up 36% in 2020. Transportation infrastructure is critical to the citizens of Western Colorado. The state’s major highways are in terrible condition. We have needed a 29 Road interchange on I-70 for decades. Continual closures of Glenwood Canyon (over 30 days last year) and the mountain passes place a strain on the economy of Western Colorado due to the interruption of supply chains. There have been numerous press conferences and press releases on Glenwood Canyon in particular, but we need definitive action on these issues with urgency.
What experience has prepared you for office?
For 30 years, I’ve served in CEO and executive roles with Swiss Army Brands, The Timberland Company, Marmot, the Grand Junction Airport Board, Colorado Mesa University, and the City of Grand Junction. As a city council member these last seven years, I have crafted strategies that have helped our economy reach a decade-high of jobs creation.
Describe your position on abortion
The subject of abortion has been and continues to be a very complicated issue. Add to this the recent leaking of writings from our Supreme Court which have created further complications and subjectivity. I believe strongly in the laws of the land. In the State of Colorado, the right to an abortion has been in effect for many years and was further reinforced this year by the Reproductive Health Equity Act of 2022. Within the current legislation there are specific restrictions on late term abortions (maximum of 26 weeks) and medically indicated termination (up to 34 weeks). There are also stipulations for women under the age of 18. These are the laws of the state. With a Supreme Court ruling coming this summer there may well be bills introduced in the General Assembly next year. I will, as I have on all potential legislation, continue to listen to my constituents before making decisions on this critical issue.
Weber, Dr. Patricia
Party: Republican
Phone number: 970-623-5429
Email: weber4colorado@gmail.com
Website: weber4colorado.com
Mailing address: PO Box 4562, Grand Junction 81502
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weber4colorado
Education: Graduated University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Questionnaire: No response
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 63
The district includes the counties of Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Yuma and part of Weld County. Its population centers are Fort Morgan, Sterling, Yuma, Akron, Julesburg, Holyoke
Democrats: 7,023 Republican 26,107: Unaffiliated 20,466; total active voters 54,452
The incumbent, Rep. Richard Holtorf, is a rancher and military veteran. His opponent, Jesse Vance, is the mayor of Eckley, just east of Yuma, and works in the oil and gas industry.
According to TRACER, the Secretary of State’s campaign finance database, fundraising has been nearly even during the 2022 election cycle. Although Holtorf had more cash on hand at the beginning of the year, the two candidates are nearly even on cash on hand as of May 16.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Holtorf, Richard
Party: Republican
Phone number: 970-520-0010
Email: info@holtorfforcolorado.com
Website: https://www.holtorfforcolorado.com/
Mailing address: 28546 County Road 55, Akron, 80720
Instagram: @richard.holtorf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/holtorfforcolorado/
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Colorado State University; MBA, Boston University; Master's degree in Strategic Studies, U.S. Army War College
Questionnaire: No response
Vance, Jessie
Phone number: (970) 630-6383
Email: jessievanceforcolorado@gmail.com
Mailing address: 332 SW Kansas St., Eckley 80727
Twitter: @JVance4Colorado
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059224612
Education: Currently enrolled in Political Science, Liberty University (VA)
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three priorities are to protect our rural economy (agriculture, energy, and water), defend the second amendment, and to crack down on crime by supporting law enforcement and zero tolerance for illegal drugs. My opponent voted to decriminalize possession of enough fentanyl to kill everyone in my hometown, twice over.
Describe your position on abortion
I am pro-life
