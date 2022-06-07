Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado Primary Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to Colorado Politics? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
As a public service, we compiled this primary voter guide for the 2022 elections. This guide focuses on contested primary races, whose outcome will ultimately decide the contours – and decisions – of our executive and legislative bodies.
A few dates to remember:
June 6 - First day that mail-in ballots are sent to voters.
June 20 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still get a ballot in the mail
June 28 - Primary election day. The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We hope that you find this guide informative and useful. If there are any errors, please don't hesitate contact editors Luige del Puerto at luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com and Pat Poblete at pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com.
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION
AT-LARGE SEAT
Plomer, Kathy
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 720-441-2416
Email: kathy@plomerforcolorado.com
Website: https://www.plomerforcolorado.com
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/PlomerForColorado/
Education: Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government, 1987, Albion College; Master of Public Health, 1990, University of Michigan School of Public Health
What are your top three priorities if elected?
My campaign is focused on making Colorado a national leader in public education by ensuring every student, no matter their family’s tax bracket or zip code, gets a great education. I’ve been traveling the state listening to the concerns of parents, students, and educators and most everyone agrees that it’s time to refocus on our kids—not politics. Three top priorities I will focus on are:
21st century classrooms so our kids can compete in the global economy and become the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. This includes opportunities in traditional classrooms but also opportunities to do hands-on work in Career and Technical Education so they can be ready for good jobs in trades, advanced manufacturing and other skilled labor professions. Academic Excellence to ensure our schools are places where every student has access to high-quality learning experiences that lead to good paying jobs that spur our economy and set each child up for a great life. Schools should be places where children can think for themselves and have the mental health resources they need as we recover from the pandemic. This means setting high standards in the classroom but also making sure there are counselors and other mental health supports available to students. Improving the education experience by making efficient and effective investments in our schools and ensuring that we recruit high-quality teachers that help students meet their academic goals. We need to make teaching a respected and welcoming profession and a viable career choice as we grapple with educator recruitment challenges like low pay and rising housing costs.
What experience has prepared you for office?
As a mom of three children who are all products of public education in Colorado schools, I’ve seen firsthand how a quality education can improve the lives of our kids and make our communities stronger. I have been involved in public education since 2001 when my oldest daughter started kindergarten. I first got involved as a member of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at my children’s elementary school, eventually serving as President, because I wanted to make sure parents and teachers had a strong shared mission in support of our kids. I was also a member of the District Accountability Committee (DAC) for several years, including overseeing the process to review School Improvement Plans across the district.
In 2013, I was elected to the Board of Education for Adams 12 Five Star Schools and served for eight years, the last six years as president. Additionally, I served six years on the Colorado Association of School Boards Board of Directors, where I had the chance to work with education leaders from across the State to problem solve and advocate for public education.
My experiences in leadership and service prepare me to listen to everyone who cares about our kids to address the complex problems facing public education. I have a track record of bringing people together to hear diverse perspectives and make sure the best ideas are brought forward as we work to strengthen public education for the benefit of all kids in Colorado.
Maloit, Dan
Party: Republican
Phone number: 617-571-4557
Email: danmaloitforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: https://www.danmaloitforcolorado.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DanMaloit
Twitter: @DanMaloit
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government, 2006, University of Colorado-Boulder
Questionnaire:
What are your three priorities if elected?
- Restore trust in the State Board of Education. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of parents to State and local school boards for the first time and they did not like what they saw. The State Board of Education should be a nonpolitical entity focused solely on getting kids the best education possible, not political indoctrination.
- Tackle Covid Lockdown-related learning loss. Kids, particularly kids from low income or minority backgrounds, suffered huge learning loss from remote learning. We need to help schools get kids back on track from the trauma that bad policies caused.
- Implement guidelines based on the hard-earned knowledge we've gained during the pandemic. Shutting down schools should be an absolute last resort. We need to get our kids back to normal and back to school.
What experience has prepared you for office?
- Founded Colorado's Moms and Dads, as well as ad-hoc organizations, to support our districts and get kids back in school where they need to be.
- My experiences and training as a Green Beret provide a wide range of experience on problem solving, community relations, and dealing with hostile adversaries. I won't back down from a challenge, and I can't be intimidated. Special interests cannot push me around, nor can anyone stop me from advocating for Colorado's kids.
- I work in medical sales and as a sales manager, which gives me a wealth of experience bridging the gap between different interested parties and dealing with big personalities.
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
This district includes El Paso County and represents Academy 20, Buena Vista R-31, Calhan RJ-1, Canon City RE-1, Cheyenne Mountain 12, Colorado Springs 11, Cotopaxi RE-3, Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1, District 49, Douglas RE-1, Edison 54 JT, Education Re-envisioned BOCES, Ellicott 22, Fountain 8, Fremont RE-2, Hannover 28, Harrison 2, Lewis-Palmer, Manitou Springs, Parker County RE-2, Peyton 23 JT, Platte Canyon 1, Salida R-32, Widefield 3, and Woodland Park Re-2.
Democrats: 87,596 Republican: 148,975 Unaffiliated: 210,014 Total active voters: 456,294
The incumbent in the race is Steve Durham, a Republican.
Durham, Steve
Party: Republican
Phone number: 303-866-6817
Email: sdurham2020@outlook.com
Education: Bachelor’s degree, 1969, University of Northern Colorado
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Expand school choice to ensure that parents have the right to secure the best education for their children. Increase the percentage of third graders who can read at grade level from its existing 40% of all Colorado students to 100% of all Colorado students. Third grade literacy is the most important key to academic and career success. Eliminate politically motivated Standards and Curriculum and require a return to the basics of reading writing and mathematics.
What experience has prepared you for office?
11 years as a member of the Colorado General Assembly, including four years as a member of the Colorado Senate Education Committee; eight years as a member of the Colorado State Board of Education representing the fifth congressional district.
Shelton, Joseph
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 719-290-0440
Email: joseph@sheltonforco.com
Website: https://www.sheltonforco.com/about
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shelton4CO
Twitter: @Shelton4CO
Education: Attended Pikes Peak Community College
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Make sure our teachers are being paid a fair and livable wage. Make sure our districts are not fighting for funding and are being fairly and equally funded to the best of our ability. Make sure schools are preparing our students for the future they wish to attain and not a future we wish for them to attain.
What experience has prepared you for office?
I won't lie. I don't have the most experience in the education sector, but neither does my opponent. In fact, before being put on the State Board of Education, my opponent had never done work in education. I have worked in the nonprofit sector for about a year and a half, working for Inside Out Youth Services. I worked with youth in making sure their voice was heard at all levels. I have also been a two-time candidate for the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education. After my first run, I joined three committees for School District 11 and also joined a committee for the state of Colorado. Currently, I work at Colorado College as a Campus Safety Officer.
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The district includes portions of Adams and Arapahoe Counties, portions of Douglas and Jefferson Counties. It represents Adams-Arapahoe 28, Cherry Creek 5, Douglas County RE-1, Education envisioned BOCES, Littleton 6, School District 27J
Democrats: 140,671 Republican: 98,951 Unaffiliated: 199,373 Total active voters: 446,935
The incumbent is Rebecca McClellan, a Democrat.
McClellan, Rebecca
Patry: Democrat
Phone number: 303-956-2845
Email: rebeccamcclellan5280@gmail.com
Website: https://mcclellanforcolorado.com
Twitter: @mcclellan_sboe
Education: Bachelor's degree in Management, 1989, San Diego State University; Gates Fellow, 2017, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
What are your top three priorities if re-elected?
Student academic outcomes are priority number one, including strengthening early literacy by supporting full day kindergarten, universal pre-school, and implementation of the READ Act. Supporting student growth and achievement in math is essential, particularly after the pandemic related learning losses in this area. I support an effective accountability system because knowing where we are is essential to targeting supports for improvement. Just as you wouldn't drive a car with mud on the windshield, we can't effectively manage resources for academic improvement if we can't see where we are and where we are not currently achieving strong growth and achievement for Colorado students. Advocacy for learning loss recovery strategies such as targeted tutoring has been an ongoing priority. As Colorado's share of the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Recovery (ESSER) funds is deployed, it's important for us to keep listening to the needs of local districts. We should also keep looking for ways to support local districts as they face challenges such as teacher recruitment and retention.
What experiences has prepared you for office?
Since 2017 I have served on the State Board of Education representing Congressional District 6. I have been an advocate for strengthening student academic growth and achievement in literacy and math. Together with a Republican board colleague, I testified on behalf of the State Board of Education before the state legislature's education committee in support of the bipartisan bill for full day kindergarten. I also support the efforts to provide universal preschool in Colorado. Early childhood education is essential to improving academic outcomes, and I support efforts to provide this important resource for Colorado families who choose to enroll their children in preschool. I support the ongoing efforts to fully implement the bipartisan READ Act, to make evidence-based literacy instruction available to Colorado students. During my service as board liaison to the Special Education Advisory Committee, I was fortunate to be able to work with parent advocates at COKids to improve our understanding of the challenges and needs of Colorado students with dyslexia. This partnership includes advocacy for implementation of the bipartisan READ Act. As our state board has weighed priorities for our share of the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, I advocated for effective interventions such as targeted tutoring for academic recovery in math and literacy.
Prior to my service on the State Board of Education, I served on the Centennial City Council from 2006 through 2014, including a term as Mayor Pro Tempore. My service included working as the council liaison to the Cherry Creek School District, where Jim and I were district parents and volunteers. Our children graduated from high school in 2016 and 2020 and are studying at Colorado public universities at the graduate and undergraduate levels. While council liaison to Cherry Creek School District, I worked with PTCO leaders in Littleton Public Schools and in the Cherry Creek School District to craft a measure to improve school funding. Rep. Joe Rice passed a bill to exempt school organization fundraisers from sales taxes, and I worked to pass the municipal companion measure to remove this burden from parent volunteers seeking to strengthen their local schools. I also worked with Bicycle Colorado during this time to bring the Safe Routes to Schools program to a number of Centennial schools. The program provides safety training to students and parents to help reduce car trips and increase biking and walking to neighborhood schools. I completed the Leadership Cherry Creek program while serving as a school district liaison, gaining a broader view of local district operations from transportation to food service to on-line learning and more. During my time on council, I am proud to have welcomed the City of Centennial Youth Commission program to our city, and to have served as a Youth Commission Council Liaison.
Lamar, Molly
Party: Republican
Phone number: 303-725-2405
Email: mollyforcokids@gmail.com
Website: https://www.mollyforcokids.com
Twitter: @MollyforCOKids
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MollyforCOKids/
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Communications, University of Colorado Boulder
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Safety: Schools should be the one place where kids feel safest. Our classrooms should be joy filled learning environments where students and teachers feel safe, supported and engaged. Transparency: Straightforward curriculums that are not divisive. Parents have a place in their child’s education and they deserve to know what is being taught to their children. Partnership: Communication and understanding between parents, students, and teachers allows for a more proactive approach to educating our children.
What experience has prepared you for office?
Mother of four school-aged children; former elementary school teacher in Title I School; licensed substitute teacher; active volunteer in schools and community; bilingual in English and Spanish; parent and student advocate
8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
This district encompasses parts of Adams County and Weld County and represents Adams 12, Adams 14, Charter School Institute, Greeley 6, Johnstown/Milliken RE-5, Julesburg RE-1, Mapleton School District, Mesa County Valley 51, Platte Valley RE-7, School District 27J, St. Vrain Valley, Thompson R2-J, Weld County RE-1, Weld County School District RE-3J, Weld County RE-8, and Westminster Public Schools.
Democrats: 115,404 Republican: 102,922 Unaffiliated: 190,925 Total active voters: 417,538
There is no incumbent in this race.
Solis, Rhonda
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 970-405-1821
Email: rhonda4cokids@gmail.com
Website: https://www.rhonda4cokids.com/contact-us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rhonda4cokids
Twitter: @Rhonda4cokids
Education: Graduated Greeley West High School
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Equity & access. We must ensure that all students access quality educational programs provided in our schools and support families. The students in the programs should reflect the population, and continued measures should be in place to ensure we are reaching out to all students. These practices need to be adjusted as communities change and grow. Parents should have the ability to become partners and leaders in their children's education regardless of language, culture, or socio-economic background. I'm a firm believer in creating community at each school and district. I've seen the power of family centers or parent academies in leading the way to a safe space for families to work to support their children and feel like they are authentically part of the process. Each child's educational journey will be paved with constructive collaboration between teachers, administrators, families, and support people. School climate & culture. It is imperative to our success that schools be welcoming places to children of all identities and backgrounds, environments that foster creativity, spaces of comfort with mental health and wellness at the forefront, and collaborative places that help students break through the ceilings of their potential. To create spaces that welcome our collective diversity, we must develop training programs and policy guidelines that celebrate each student's unique cultural heritage and identity and the strength of a collective diversity of thought. We must re-evaluate and check in on how our staff and students are doing at this next stage of the Covid-19 Pandemic. They must have the social and emotional support needed as we end this school year and prepare for next year. Covid magnified existing gaps and created new ones with new virtual learning spaces. Education is not one person's job. Every teacher, administrator, maintenance worker, bus driver, para-professional, IT specialist, and support staffer helps ensure our students have a quality education. Staff must be acknowledged for contributions to our children's education and compensated fairly. Colorado can no longer be at the bottom of the list regarding per-pupil funding or educator salaries. Personal learning plans for all students. All students deserve a personalized learning plan that complements their interests and strengths while scaffolding their weak points and challenging them to take on new levels of learning. These plans must remain flexible and allow for changes in course as each child develops and learns. Through this work we will also acknowledge that a 4-year college education is not the path for every student. We should provide options that work in support of all our students' goals, including apprenticeship and certificate options for students who wish to become employed in highly skilled specialized trades. School districts need to stay connected to their communities and the business sectors to make sure we are helping prepare for the future workforce. Through these partnerships, more options are created for students. Our students must be college or career ready when they graduate from our Colorado schools.
What experience has prepared you for office?
Rhonda Solis recently completed her second full term on the Board of Education for Greeley-Evans School District 6. It was her honor to serve the students, families, and educators of District 6 for eight years. Her leadership was focused on care, foresight, and innovation while keeping the many challenges and obstacles that students encounter in mind. Rhonda's priority is to stand up to those challenges and advocate for the families she served. Her experience was rooted in a Colorado Public School Education. She brought a culture of new and diverse ideas that worked for families and a great deal of insight and engagement by collaboratively working with educators, families, businesses, and the community. A quality public education system is vital for the future of Colorado. Our students are our future leaders, and their success is worth fighting for! There has been a lot of great work on behalf of students, families, teachers, educators, and communities across Colorado. She believes there’s still more work ahead of us, and she is up for the challenge! Board of Directors, Greeley/Evans School District 6: Two complete terms over eight years; Board of Directors, Success Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocate, Weld County Election Judge Supervisor, Weld County Latino Leadership Institute
Propst, Peggy
Party: Republican
Phone number: 719-660-5566
Email: peggy007@gmail.com
Website: https://www.peggypropst4kids.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peggypropst4kids/
Twitter: @PegPropst
Education: Attended Colorado State University; Bachelor degree, Excelsior College
What are your top three priorities if elected?
Address declining academic performance. It is simply unacceptable that only 40% of Colorado 3rd graders can read at grade level and that social promotion instead of content mastery is allowed in many of our schools. I believe that a solid foundation in the basics is critical to the success of Colorado's future generations. Teach American Exceptionalism instead of Critical Race Theory. I believe a good education is the great equalizer! Factual history and American exceptionalism should be taught in schools, recognizing that while our founding fathers were flawed, they still managed to put into place the greatest system of government the world has ever known … one that eventually led to freedom for all. Rather than cultivating a victim’s mentality, let’s give our students the necessary skills and training to excel in the world and make the most of their God-given talents and abilities. Shift the focus from sexual issues back to the basics. Science-based health and sex education that also includes skills on how to build healthy relationships can be offered in schools but should not be required. Parents should have the right to either opt in (not out) or choose to provide instruction on these topics at home. It is never appropriate to insist on exposing our children to alternative sexual identities and groom them. My faith and my passion for seeing that all children have an opportunity for success has led me to seek public service again to serve, protect and empower our most valuable asset – our children.
What experience has prepared you for office?
My 40 years of personal experience in education is extensive and varied, and this puts me head and shoulders above others! Some may know me as Peggy Littleton from when I was a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016, a former County Commissioner for El Paso County and a State Board of Education member for 7 years for the 5th Congressional district. Not only am I an advocate for choice in education, but I have had broad personal experience: homeschooled my own children for 7 years; founding parent and a teacher at Cheyenne Mountain Charter Academy, a public school of choice; taught at Colorado Springs Christian school; Colorado Director of GEARUP, a federal education grant for at-risk students; Board Chair, The Imagine Classical Academy; Board Vice-Chair, The Classical Academy; Rep and literacy trainer for SoprisWest Educational Services and Istation. As a former State Board of Education member, I am fully aware of the difference a seasoned leader can make. I have the endorsement of all three current Republican state board members, Steve Durham, Dr Deborah Scheffel, Joyce Rankin and my former colleague, Bob Schaffer.
LeBlanc, Cody
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-310-0240
Email: cody@conservativecody.com
Website: https://www.electleblanc.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CodyMLeBlanc
Questionnaire: No response
Editor’s note: Registration numbers came from the Secretary of State’s database as of May 1, 2022
