The 19-year-old Jefferson County Republican who drew national attention when he co-chaired the Trump campaign's county office at age 12 has been named to the Republican National Committee panel tasked with helping the GOP win the youth vote.

Weston Imer, who managed his mother Laurel Imer's unsuccessful congressional campaign last year, recently joined the RNC's new Youth Advisory Council, which is intended to help guide the party's communications, social media and field strategies ahead of the 2024 elections.

Imer, currently an intern and project manager for the Colorado Republican Party, told Colorado Politics he was appointed to the council by Randy Corporon, one of Colorado's two elected RNC members.

Chaired by U.S. Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Kat Cammack of Florida, the council will include legislators, candidates, campaign operatives, communications strategists and other Republicans belonging to the millennial and Gen Z cohorts, or those younger than their early 40s.

"This group will work closely with our leadership team to advise us on both the tactics and strategy of getting the GOP’s message out to young voters and convincing them to vote for Republicans," the RNC said in a statement. "The Youth Advisory Council will work with the RNC communications staff to not only boost RNC content on social media, but it will allow our content to be more informed directly from the audience we are targeting.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the council and other efforts demonstrate that "Republicans across the country are strengthening youth voter outreach and paving the way for our next generation of conservative leaders."

“We recognize that as a party, we need to be engaging with young voters earlier, more often, and in different ways than ever before," she said in a statement. "That’s why I’m so proud to announce the Youth Advisory Council to not only share our message with younger generations but to establish an influential conservative brand on social media."

In addition to Imer, other younger members include Brilyn Hollyhand, the 18-year-old conservative pundit who founded The Truth Gazette website when he was 11, and CJ Pearson, a 20-year-old media personality associated with the PragerU website who began blogging when he was 8.

Imer cut his political teeth nearly as young, singing the national anthem at Trump rallies in 2016 while helping his mother run the campaign's storefront field office in Wheat Ridge. Along with garnering coverage on CNN and in outlets ranging from Time Magazine to The Guardian, he welcomed Trump campaign surrogates to Colorado, including Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, who dubbed Imer "the kid of the Trump campaign."

Imer has worked on multiple campaigns since, including Steve Barlock's run for governor and Mark Barrington's congressional campaign, both in 2018. In the next cycle, he interned for former President Trump's 2020 reelection bid while managing his mother's legislative race in House District 24. Imer won election last year to a three-year term on the Pleasant View Water and Sanitation District Board, a position he notes his grandfather held for 28 years.

Imer expressed optimism about the new venture, calling it an honor to be chosen to represent Colorado and his generation on the national stage.

"Colorado is on the front line of the fight to stop the radical left and Marxist takeover of our country, and the next generations are the key to winning this war," he said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to working with my fellow Young Republicans in this fight as we work to take back our country. Brilyn, C. J., myself, and the other council members all bring our own unique talents and perspectives to this mission, and am sure that by working together we can come up with sound solutions and tactics to win this culture war and make up the ground we have lost to the Democrats in recent years.”

Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams called Imer "a valuable voice" for involving young Americans in the party.

"Weston has a unique approach to leadership that will benefit our outreach to new generations as the party breaks down walls of traditional outdated politics and works towards a brighter future for our youth," Williams said in a statement.

"Weston’s passion for freedom and limited government principles is in his blood, and his activism across Colorado communities and on this important committee will only make our party efforts more successful.”