Today is June 6, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

More than 100,000 voters have so far returned their mail ballots, confirming the high interest in the race for Denver's next mayor between Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston.

That represents almost 23% of about 447,000 registered voters.

For a more comparable data set, as of June 2, about 72,000 ballots have been returned, considerably higher compared to the Friday before the April 4 election, when election officials received about 62,500.

"We got solid returns over the weekend," Lucille Wenegieme, the strategic advisor for Denver's Office of the Clerk and Recorder, told The Denver Gazette.

Election officials also anticipate the count to be quicker than the April 4 elections.

"We will almost definitely not be done on Tuesday, but it is very unlikely we’ll extend to Friday," Wenegieme said, not factoring in overseas ballots and those that might need curing.

"It’s a single card ballot with no write-ins, but it depends on what we get today and tomorrow," she added.

It wasn't the symbolic 25,000 women organizers touted in the lead-up to Monday's protest at the state Capitol.

Still, more than 1,000 mostly White women are staging a sit-in on the Capitol grounds Monday — and plan to do so through the rest of the week — to advocate for dismantling the Second Amendment. They say Colorado will be the first place that fight will start.

The advocates, who say Gov. Jared Polis has not done enough to rein in gun violence, presented what his office calls an unconstitutional request: to ban all firearms and declare gun violence a "disaster emergency."

Here 4 The Kids was founded by former Denver resident and congressional candidate Saira Rao just after the shooting at a school in Nashville, Tenn. in March. The group came together three weeks before lawmakers in Colorado, including Democrats, turned down efforts to ban assault weapons.

The protest's composition is deliberate. The organization, through its website, calls on White women to "put their bodies on the ground as marginalized communities have always done and continue to do."

Monday's sit-in included a demand Polis issue an executive order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the gun violence risk in Colorado. That, according to advocates, would enable state agencies "to coordinate for response and mitigation efforts."

As part of the order, the advocates also called for a "total ban on all guns and a comprehensive, mandatory buyback program."

Colorado’s Court of Appeals upheld the renewal of a “red flag” order against a man who threatened to kill Attorney General Phil Weiser.

A Denver probate judge twice renewed the extreme risk protection order, sought by the Denver Police Department, originally granted against Bryce Jordan Sidney Shelby in November 2020 because of social media posts allegedly threatening to kill police in the year-and-a-half since the first order, coupled with his original alleged plot to kill Weiser.

Colorado’s legislature passed an extreme risk protection order law in 2019, also known as a “red flag” law, that allows — when it was passed — law enforcement agencies and family members to petition a court to ask that a person be barred from possessing or purchasing guns if they pose a significant risk to themselves or others. A red flag order lasts for 364 days, but can be renewed on request.

Private ownership of river and stream beds in Colorado will continue unchallenged for now, as the state Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a man lacks standing to declare Colorado — and, by extension, the public — the rightful owner of his preferred fishing spot.

For several years, Roger Hill has contested the ability of Mark Warsewa and Linda Joseph to exclude him from a segment of the Arkansas River that Warsewa and Joseph own. Hill, who was chased away while trying to fish from the riverbed, argued he could not be trespassing because Colorado has actually owned the submerged land in question for nearly 150 years.

Although a lower court gave Hill the green light to proceed, the Supreme Court declined to wade into the ownership question. For Hill to even get into court, he needed to show an injury to his own legally protected interest. But in this case, wrote Justice Melissa Hart, Colorado was the party whose interest was at stake — and the state had no desire to declare itself the riverbed owner.

"Proof of the state’s ownership of the riverbed is a necessary prerequisite to his claimed right to fish in that portion of the Arkansas River," Hart wrote in the June 5 opinion. "There is no way to adjudicate whether Warsewa and Joseph do not own the riverbed without considering who does."

Downtown Colorado Springs will be alive with pomp and circumstance Tuesday morning, when Yemi Mobolade takes the oath of office as the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.

A public ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the City Auditorium at 221 E. Kiowa St.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page @CityofCOS.