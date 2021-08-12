Dr. Brenda Dickhoner is joining conservative education advocacy group Ready Colorado to serve as the organization's president and chief executive officer.
“I strongly believe that our education system can, and must, do better to meet the varied needs of all kids,” she said in a statement. “I’m honored to lead Ready Colorado in its advocacy of better educational opportunities.”
Dickhoner joins Ready Colorado from Common Sense Institute where she focused on the intersection of educational policies and the state's economy. Prior to that, she served as a policy expert for the state Department of Education and supported education policy efforts at the state Department of Higher Education and the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures.
She is also a board member for the Charter School Institute and was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year to serve on his Education Leadership Council.
Dickhoner will succeed Luke Ragland, who left the organization in July to become the senior vice president of the Daniels Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.