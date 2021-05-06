One of two finalists for superintendent of Adams 14 has dropped out.
That leaves Karla Loria, currently the chief academic officer of the Clark County School District in Nevada, as the sole finalist to lead the working-class suburban district.
In a statement announcing his withdrawal, the other candidate, Stephen Linkous apologized for the timing.
“After much thought and deliberation with myself and my family, I feel this the best decision for us at this time,” Linkous said in the statement. “I apologize for the timing of this decision. I would sincerely like to thank your organization and the board of education for your understanding.”
Linkous, who is from Denver, is currently working as chief of staff for the Kansas City school district in Kansas.
On Tuesday, Linkous and Loria both participated in a virtual community forum answering questions from the board. Both were scheduled to interview with the board Friday.
After Linkous withdrew, the Adams 14 board announced it would proceed with interviewing Loria as the sole finalist on Friday. The board plans to vote next week on offering Loria the job.
The interview will be at 3 p.m. Friday and can be viewed virtually.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.