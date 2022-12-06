Joyce Rankin, a Republican member of the state board of education who has represented Congressional District 3 since August 2015, announced Tuesday she will step down, effective Jan. 10.
That's the same date that her husband, state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, plans to resign his Senate District 8 seat. Sen. Rankin stepped down Monday from the Joint Budget Committee, which he has served on since 2013.
A vacancy committee for CD3 will choose her replacement. A vacancy committee for SD8 (which becomes SD5 on Jan. 9) is scheduled to pick Sen. Rankin's replacement in Montrose on Jan. 7, according to Garfield County GOP chair Gregg Rippy.
Joyce Rankin was initially picked by a vacancy committee to finish out the term of board Chair Marcia Neal, who resigned in June, 2015, citing board dysfunction and health problems.
Rankin was elected to her first term in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 to a six-year term that runs out at the end of 2026.
“It’s been an honor to serve the children and educators of our state alongside my fellow board members,” Rankin said in a press release issued by the Colorado Department of Education Tuesday. “I’ll always be proud of the board’s collaboration on key issues to support children and educators, especially our commitment to ensuring all students can read at grade level because this is absolutely the foundation for success in school and throughout life.”
Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in that same release that Rankin’s "leadership and steadfast support for improving reading rates helped shepherd in policies that are making a difference for children across the state."
“Board Member Rankin’s commitment to the goals of the READ Act and support of scientifically based reading instruction for teachers will make a positive impact in the lives of children for years to come,” Anthes said. “She has devoted enormous amounts of her time and energy to serving children and educators, visiting schools and libraries throughout her diverse and expansive district. I’m exceptionally grateful to her and can’t thank her enough for her service, her leadership and her support.”
Joyce Rankin also served as her husband's legislative aide.
