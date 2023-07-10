Democrat Elliott Hood plans to report raising more than $52,000 in June for his bid for the at-large University of Colorado regent seat, his campaign told Colorado Politics.
That's more than any candidate for the CU board has raised in a single quarter since the advent of modern campaign finance laws, according to records maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
“We are very excited and encouraged by the outpouring of support for this campaign, but we are only getting started," Hood said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to engage with people across Colorado about this important election and how we can make CU more accessible, equitable, and sustainable.”
The 41-year-old education attorney and CU alumnus is so far the only declared candidate in the race for the open seat, which will be the only statewide contest on Colorado's ballot next year other than the race for president.
Hood, who announced his run on June 1, plans to report his campaign had more than $51,000 cash on hand at the end of the quarter, which ran from April 1 to June 30. His campaign said he received more than 160 individual donations.
Quarterly campaign finance reports for state offices are due by June 17.
The incumbent at-large regent, Democrat Lesley Smith, announced in April that she's running for an open state House seat, rather than seek a second term on CU's governing board.
The nine-member board of regents, established in the state constitution, oversees the CU system’s roughly $5.5 billion annual budget and makes key hiring and policy decisions for the university’s four campuses — CU Boulder, CU Colorado Springs, CU Denver and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Members serve staggered six-year terms.
The board has one at-large member and eight members elected from each of the state's congressional districts. Members serve staggered six-year terms. After last year's election, Democrats hold a five-seat majority on the board.
He and his wife, Caroline, have two young sons. They live in Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.