The University of Colorado Board of Regents chose new leadership Friday to oversee the largest higher education institution in the state.

Regent Callie Rennison, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, was elected as chair of the board for the coming year. Rennison replaced former chair Lesley Smith, a fellow Democrat and at-large board member, who announced she will run for the state House of Representatives instead of the board next year.

The board also re-elected as vice chair Regent Ken Montera, a Republican representing the 5th Congressional District. Both Rennison and Montera were elected by acclamation.

“I appreciate the support of the board and look forward to working with Regent Montera,” Rennison said in a statement. “He’s a superb regent and, together, I believe we’ll continue the important work of advancing CU.”

Montera added: “Regent Rennison and I worked together as chair and vice chair of the University Affairs Committee. I’m excited to continue working with her in this new capacity and to drive continuity in what we’ve already established strategically as a board.”

The nine-member Board of Regents oversees the CU system’s roughly $5.5 billion annual budget and makes key hiring and policy decisions for the university’s four campuses — CU Boulder, CU Colorado Springs, CU Denver and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Members serve staggered six-year terms.

After last year's election, Democrats hold a five-to-four majority on the board. The board has one at-large member and eight members elected from each of the state's congressional districts.

Rennison, a professor, has served on the CU Board of Regents since 2021. She previously worked as associate dean of faculty affairs for the School of Public Affairs, director of the Office of Equity, and Title IX Coordinator at CU Denver and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

Montera was appointed to the board by Gov. Jared Polis in December 2021, then elected in 2022. He worked as a senior executive in four Fortune 200 companies for more than 30 years.

“I look forward to working with Chair Rennison and continue working with Vice Chair Montera to advance CU and serve our students and the great state of Colorado,” said University of Colorado President Todd Saliman.

Reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this story.