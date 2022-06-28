Johnnie Ngyuen has a slight lead over his primary challenger to become the Democratic nominee for the open District 1 seat on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents, according to early unofficial results.
Ngyuen, a graduate of the University of Colorado Denver and Boulder, had 940 more votes — or 1.72% more — than his opponent, Wanda James as of 7 p.m. If this continues, he will face Republican Amy Naes in November.
District 1 represents all of Denver County and portions of Arapahoe and Jefferson Counties. Democrat John 'Jack' Kroll currently serves the district, but announced last Fall he would not seek reelection, so he could spend more time with his family.
Ngyuen told The Denver Gazette earlier this month that his main priorities if elected are mental and physical health, healthcare, gun safety and protecting public workers.
"CU needs to do more to support their students with mental health resources or alleviate some of the variables contributing to the extra weight on their mental health," Ngyuen said.
As of 8:30 p.m., Ngyuen had received more votes in Denver but trailed James in Arapahoe County.
District 8
While District 1 only had one primary race, the newly formed District 8 had primary races from both parties.
Yolanda Ortega is poised to become the Democratic primary winner as early results gave her a significant lead over her opponent.
Ortega currently leads her opponent, Rosanna Reyes, by 10% with 15,580 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Ortega has worked in higher education for 50 years and has served as the Vice President of Student Affairs at Metro State University Denver and was appointed to the Auraria Board of Trustees.
As of 8:30 p.m. Ortega had received more support in all three counties than her opponent.
On the other side of the aisle, Mark VanDriel has a slight lead over his opponent to become the Republican candidate for Regent 8.
VanDriel, whose worked in campus administration at the University of South Carolina since 2021, was ahead of Eric Rinard by 6% or 869 votes. He's previously said his top three priorities are affordability, accessibility and accountability.
The new 8th Congressional District represents portions of Adams and Weld Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.