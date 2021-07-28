Colorado College freshmen Katerine Beard, left, and Kendall Havill wear masks as they walk across campus Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, on the first day of freshman orientation at the Colorado Springs college. More than 150 students living in CC’s Loomis Hall are in quarantine after one of the dorm residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email. Beard and Havill were affected by the quarantine.