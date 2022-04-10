Colorado Politics snagged a total of 18 awards in the Society of Professional Journalists' 2022 Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards, with judges describing the news organization's work as "well-sourced," "solid" and "excellent."
Colorado Politics' reporters, who focus on covering politics and public policy, won in multiple categories, placing first place seven times. Part of Clarity Media's family of newspapers, Colorado Politics competed with other medium-sized newsrooms from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. SPJ's Colorado chapter announced the winners of the multi-platform contest on Saturday night at the Denver Press Club.
“There is no more important work for us journalists than holding our politicians accountable," said Vince Bzdek, editor in chief of the Gazette papers. "And it’s gratifying to see Colorado Politics recognized for doing just that so well.”
Marianne Goodland, a veteran journalist, won a total of nine awards, placing first in three, notably for her work covering the legislation offering a "public option" for health insurance.
Michael Karlik, who covers the courts, won five awards, placing first in two categories, including for his story on how judges' description of "reasonable doubt" to jurors led the Colorado Supreme Court to weigh in on whether plain-English explanations are so problematic they undermine a defendant's right to a fair trial.
Ernest Luning, who specializes in covering campaigns and Colorado's federal delegation, won first place for his analysis of Glenn Youngkin's victory over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race and whether that upends prospects for the upcoming mid-term election in Colorado.
"One of the responsibilities of a columnist is to pump the brakes for the public every now and then," the judge said, referring to Ernest's analysis. "This column provided excellent explanation and analysis as to why an election result in Virginia does not necessarily mean the same thing will happen in Colorado. The supporting comments from the GOP strategist added to the quality."
Digital editor Pat Poblete won second place in two categories, sharing the recognition with Goodland for a series on how campaign money shaped the race for school board contests.
Former senior reporter and deputy managing editor Joey Bunch finished first in two categories, including for a story that pointed out how spending billions of temporary federal dollars inherently carries the risk of running into a fiscal cliff, when the money runs dry and the state will have to decide whether to continue mental health programs with state funding.
Managing editor Luige del Puerto won in two categories, placing first for a story he shared with Goodland and Bunch that explored the mental health challenges bedeviling children in a country steeped in gun culture. He also shared a second place award with The Denver Gazette's Scott Weiser for a story outlining how actions by energy regulators and Colorado's legislators are driving up the steep increases in energy bills this winter.
"Marianne Goodland, Joey Bunch and Luige del Puerto did a phenomenal job tackling a very complex, multi-layered issue with the connection of gun violence and mental health," the judge said, referring to the mental health story. "This was a long piece, but the reader's attention was kept throughout by the diverse mix of sources, research data and personal anecdotes featured throughout. Leading and ending with the death of the Sandy Hook counselor really humanized the issue. All around, great attention to detail and powerful storytelling."
Below is the full list of winning entries:
First Place, Religion News: Judge mulls whether to strike down Denver policy limiting free speech at Red Rocks by Michael Karlik
First Place, Legal Feature: Risky analogy: Appellate judges warn against using illustrations. Some trial judges keep ignoring them by Michael Karlik
First Place, Mental Health Feature: Kids' mental health challenged in a culture of guns by Marianne Goodland, Joey Bunch and Luige del Puerto
First Place, Mental Health News: A NEED FOR WELL-BEING | Hard times yield good prospects for Colorado's mental health care by Joey Bunch
First Place, News Column: TRAIIL MIX | What happens in Virginia might stay in Virginia by Ernest Luning
First Place, Obit Reporting: Former state Rep. Mike McLachlan dies, age 75 by Marianne Goodland
First Place, Politics Feature: Public Option series by Marianne Goodland
Second Place, Education Feature: Money race turns to a sprint as Colorado school board contests near the finish by Pat Poblete and Marianne Goodland
Second Place, Extended Coverage: Gov. Jared Polis draws heat over comments on renaming Clear Creek County mountain; State naming board votes to recommend name change for Squaw Mountain; State geographic naming board begins tackling controversial name changes by Marianne Goodland
Second Place, Legal News: Will Coloradans 'just have to live with it?' Justices consider constitutionality of state harassment law by Michael Karlik
Second Place, Religion News: Judge rebuffs Denver, allows Christian man to proselytize near Red Rocks venue by Michael Karlik
Second Place, Public Service: Coloradans face sharp spike in energy bills this winter by Scott Weiser and Luige del Puerto
Second Place, Health News: Lawmakers relied on info from doctor paid by pharmaceutical company for bill on opioid substitutes by Marianne Goodland
Third Place, Social Justice Reporting: Native Americans say next week's mascot bill part of momentum for change; Lawsuit reveals tribal rift over American Indian mascots by Marianne Goodland
Third Place, Column Personal/Humor: CAPITOL M, week of April 3, 2021 | Rounding up the April Fools' fun by Marianne Goodland
Third Place, General Reporting-Series or Package: Bill on charter school approvals splits Democrats; Are House Democrats prepared to move in a new direction on cannabis? by Pat Poblete and Marianne Goodland
Third Place, Legal News: Ex-DaVita CEO, federal prosecutors argue in court over groundbreaking antitrust case by Michael Karlik
Third Place, Politics Feature: Colorado's Joe Neguse, John Hickenlooper play key roles bringing infrastructure bill to life by Ernest Luning
