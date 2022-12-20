Education Commissioner Katy Anthes plans to step down from her position in July, the department announced on Tuesday.
Anthes has served as education commissioner since May 2016, when the State Board of Education first appointed her as interim commissioner. She assumed the role of permanent commissioner later that year, becoming the first female commissioner in 65 years.
“I am really proud of our work at the department over these last six years,” Anthes said.
She added: “Through all the challenges, I’ve always been committed to listening to diverse perspectives, and aiming for the productive middle ground on issues that could have divided us — with a clear focus on students. I'm proud to have helped build a culture of responsiveness, transparency and pride in providing excellent customer service at CDE.”
She also held several executive positions at the department since 2011, including chief of staff and executive director of educator effectiveness.
In a statement, State Board of Education Chair Angelika Schroeder said Anthes guided the department and the board through several challenges.
“Katy’s commitment to collaboration and support laid a positive foundation for our improvement work with districts,” Schroeder said. “Many of the districts that came before the board are now seeing positive trends, and I credit Katy for these outcomes because she understands that we can go farther when we listen to each other and work together respectfully to support students.”
Anthes said serving as education commissioner has been an honor and privilege.
The board said it will discuss the replacement process early in the New Year.
