After guiding Denver Public Schools through a tumultuous two years as superintendent, Susana Cordova set to return to a leadership role in public education, this time as Colorado’s commissioner of education.
The Colorado State Board of Education on Tuesday named Cordova the sole finalist for the role. She’s set to replace Katy Anthes, who announced last December she would step down in July.
The board will vote formally on Cordova's appointment during its June 14 and 15 meetings.
In a statement, board chair Rebecca McClellan called it an exciting development.
"I’m confident Ms. Cordova’s extensive experience working in schools and her caring, student-focused approach to solving the issues facing our education system will lead us toward achieving even greater excellence in Colorado," McClellan said.
Gov. Jared Polis said, he too, is thrilled to welcome Cordova as Colorado’s next education commissioner.
"Her prior work boosting academic progress and improving access to high-quality education for learners of all backgrounds as Superintendent of Denver Public Schools is sure to benefit students across the state as she brings this passion and experience to this new role," the governor said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Susana as a member of my cabinet as we continue to carry forward our bold education priorities."
After leaving Denver in November 2020, Cordova took a position as deputy superintendent of leading and learning for the Dallas Independent School District. She left that position last August to join Transcend, a nonprofit organization "that supports school communities to create and spread extraordinary, equitable learning environments."
Cordova led DPS through a 2019 teachers' strike and the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked for the district for 31 years, although as superintendent clashed with the school board. City leaders, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, claimed she was undermined by the school board.
The road to our collective vision of a great city begins with great schools. The Honorable Federico Peña and I have been involved in education for decades and are deeply concerned about the current Board of Education’s undermining of Superintendent Susana Cordova. pic.twitter.com/hmoL4wAQkB— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 23, 2020
"We cannot remain silent over this mistreatment of a hard-working and committed Superintendent. We care too deeply for the future of our students and our city, and we urge other residents to also become informed about the precarious condition of DPS," Hancock added.
In a letter published by Westword, 14 former school board members, all women, claimed Cordova faced a hostile work environment and was targeted because she is a woman of color.
The school board disputed the criticisms. Jennifer Bacon, then vice-president of the board, said in a video statement they were saddened by her departure and added: "Any superintendent taking over when she did would have stepped into a difficult position ... there were challenging situations to manage with new points of view on the board."
“Any time spent discussing external claims takes us away from our priorities,” Bacon, now a state lawmaker, added.
DPS board member Auon’tai M. Anderson called Hancock's comments governmental overreach.
This is an overreach of government. We are duly elected School Board Directors and NOT once have you come to us to support, but issue statements that undermine the will of the voters. I’d hope you’d have more respect for the states constitution that establish elected SB’s.— Auon’tai M. Anderson (@AuontaiAnderson) November 23, 2020
In her various roles with DPS, Cordova has served as deputy superintendent, chief schools officer, chief academic officer and executive director of teaching and learning. She served as principal of Remington Elementary School and started her career as a bilingual language arts educator. She has also served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Denver’s School of Education. She is currently a member of the Board of Trustees at the University of Denver.
Cordova is a Denver native and a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.
Anthes, who has been commissioner since 2016, has worked for the Colorado Department of Education for 12 years serving in various roles, including chief of staff, interim associate commissioner for achievement and strategy and executive director of educator effectiveness.
