Peggy Propst has built a substantial lead over her primary challenger for the Republican nomination for the Colorado Board of Education's new 8th District, according to the unofficial tally of early ballots.
Propst, who served on the state board from 2004 to 2010, received nearly 11% more of the early votes than her opponent, Cody LeBlanc as of 8:30 p.m. If she holds on, she will face Rhonda Solis, who ran unopposed in the Democrat Primary.
The new 8th Congressional District represents 16 different school districts within Adams, Weld and Larimer Counties. This includes Adams 12, Adams 14, Greeley 6, Weld County RE-1 and Westminster Public Schools.
Propst previously told The Denver Gazette that her biggest priority if elected it to address declining academic performance across the state.
