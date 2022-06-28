Peggy Propst appeared to win the Republican nomination for the Colorado Board of Education's new 8th District, according to the unofficial tally of early ballots.
Propst, who served on the state board from 2004 to 2010, was nearly 11 percentage points ahead of her opponent, Cody LeBlanc as of 10 p.m. If she holds on, she will face Rhonda Solis, who ran unopposed in the Democrat Primary.
"I'm honored and humbled that I had the support and trust of the voters to represent them moving forward," Prost told The Denver Gazette.
The new 8th Congressional District represents 16 different school districts within Adams, Weld and Larimer Counties. This includes Adams 12, Adams 14, Greeley 6, Weld County RE-1 and Westminster Public Schools.
Propst formerly known as Peggy Littleton, recently moved to the district. She represented the Colorado Springs area when she last served in the state board 12 years ago.
She's also served as an El Paso County Commissioner, has taught students in the classroom, homeschooled her own children and was the director of Colorado's Gear Up program.
Gear Up is a federally funded program aimed to assist at-risk, first generation students to get to college.
Propst told The Denver Gazette that her journey to the November ballot begins Wednesday morning and if elected will prioritize declining academic performance.
"We need to ensure that we have all students reading at grade level by the time they leave third grade," Propst said. "I look forward to joining hands with parents as we move forward and look at choices in education and I guarantee their voices will be heard."
