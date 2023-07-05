The Colorado Department of Early Childhood has allocated $15.3 million in grants to help more than 1,000 preschools prepare an influx of students this fall, when the state's universal preschool program launches, the department said on Wednesday.
Funded from a pool of federal money under the American Rescue Plan Act, the one-time grants are intended to pay for education materials, technology, furniture and site infrastructure to boost the schools' capacity, the department said in a release.
“We are preparing to welcome the first class of universal preschool this fall, and these exciting grants help to ensure preschool providers have the resources they need," said Gov. Jared Polis, who requested the funding in this year's state budget, in a statement.
The grants, he added, will "help give Colorado kids the strong start they need to thrive in school and beyond."
All providers participating in the state's Universal Preschool Colorado program are eligible to receive the grants, the department noted. With 1,141 providers receiving funds in first round, that means about 57% of the preschools currently participating have qualified for the funding.
At last count, 2,010 providers are taking part in the program, which is open to all licensed child care providers in the state, the department said.
Another round of grants totaling $18.8 million will be available in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. Providers who sign up to join the program before the end of August are eligible to apply for the next round of grants.
“We are so pleased with the number of providers who have already applied for the Universal Preschool Capacity Building Grants,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, the department's executive director, in a statement. “By supporting providers with these grants, we are helping them improve their programs, which results in a stronger foundation for all Colorado children. We encourage all remaining eligible providers to apply for a grant in the next round.”
Chalkbeat Colorado reported last month that more than 27,400 Colorado families have been matched to preschools under the program, which totals more than 32,000 children, or more than half of the state's 4-year-olds.
The department said more than 24,000 tuition-free slots remain open statewide. Families whose children qualify must apply for the next round of matching by July 13, Chalkbeat noted.
