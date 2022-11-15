Legislators who sit on Colorado's budget-crafting panel pressed Gov. Jared Polis on his spending priorities, particularly on whether the governor's — and their own — prior commitments are sustainable.

Polis on Tuesday shared his ideas about the state's 2023 spending plan to Joint Budget Committee, the legislative committee in charge of shaping next year's state budget. JBC has four new members going into next year's legislative session.

In particular, the legislators asked about the $250 million that the state paid in the current year's budget on the debt to K-12 education, known as the budget stabilization factor.

Speaker-designee Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, who recently chaired the JBC, started off by pointing out that the legislature made the commitment in the current year's budget to buydown the debt and invest in the State Education Fund. McCluskie questioned how the administration would "protect" that buydown.

The State Education Fund holds a "healthy" balance right now, responded Lauren Larson, director of the governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting. That healthy fund is needed to maintain the $250 million buydown of the budget stabilization factor.

"If we don't spread out the obligation" between the State Education Fund and the general fund, the general fund alone cannot bear that expense, Larson said.

The idea put forth by the Governor's office to set aside $300 million in the State Education Fund as a sort of "prepay" to cover the continued expense when the general fund can't meet that obligation, which Larson predicted will take place in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In addition, Larson said, the governor is proposing a multiyear plan to pay off the balance based on "what we can do that we can sustain."

"It will involve ups and downs for school districts," Larson said.

The answer appeared to concern McCluskie, who said that, after three bad years for public schools, she doesn't want to see the state increasing the debt to K-12, rather than paying it off.

"There's not a lot of money for new programs," Polis told the committee. "Yes, we can fund education but it will be a challenge to do that. Any other spending will be to the detriment of education."

Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-GreenwoodVillage, one of the panel's new members, asked if the governor's budget proposal doesn't intend to pay off the budget stabilization factor because doing so isn't sustainable.

Correct, Polis replied.

The question of sustainability also arose when the policymakers talked about the work the General Assembly has put into a host of new programs, funded with federal dollars.

"How will the budget support the implementation of all that work?" McCluskie asked.

While Polis didn't directly address that question, in response to another he said there are probably things that he and lawmakers believe are so important that "we will want to keep doing" them once the federal dollars run out.

He said he couldn't put a number on that and will wait to see which programs work.

Polis' 2023-24 budget proposal, which seeks a record $46 billion in spending — $6 billion more than the current fiscal year, includes what the governor called "modest" investments in a number of areas. Among them are a 10% pay increase for state patrol officers, a 5% across the board pay increase for state employees, and higher pay increases for state employees in agencies that are struggling to retain workers, such as those who work at 24/7 care facilities, prisons and snow plow operators.

Polis' proposal also includes the highest tuition hike in several years, although he sought to convince JBC members that the increase isn't so bad — that, at 4%, it's just half the rate of inflation.

That prompted JBC Chair Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada to question whether that would cover mandatory minimum costs increases for higher education institutions. Polis responded that his budget also includes an $86 million boost in funding for higher education, about a 6.8% increase. Coupled with the tuition hike, that's more than a 10% increase for higher education funding, he countered.

At the same time, Polis wants to cut costs in some areas, such as background checks for childcare workers, and continue a program started in 2022 to allow people who want to start a business to pay lower fees to the Secretary of State's office.

He said the Secretary of State's office has seen an 18% increase in new business formation between July and September. He avoided directly claiming that the lower fees were responsible for that growth. The Secretary of State's office doesn't ask those starting new businesses if the lower fees — reduced from $75 to $100 to a $1 — were a factor.

Polis also talked about affordable housing, with a proposal to spend $15 million to engage in public-private partnerships for units on state-owned land. One such project is already shovel ready in Eagle County, just west of Vail, which will spend $2 million for 80 units on land owned by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The state land board, CDOT, special districts, RTD, school districts and universities all own public land that "doesn't do anybody any good if it just sits there empty," Polis said.

As to who would live in those units, Polis said he would defer to local agencies or governments to figure that out, and encouraged lawmakers to avoid putting low or middle-income definitions into state law.

With the passage of Proposition 123 last week, lawmakers will need to develop enabling legislation to put that program into place. The governor noted that, for example, Eagle County may have a different definition of affordable than other counties.

"We're indifferent. We just want housing... We're more in the interest of units, how we build them. If they want some for local, middle or market, we're comfortable with that being local," Polis said.

Polis also pointed to a new initiative to convert the former Ridgeview secure youth facility near Watkins in Arapahoe County to a facility modeled after the Fort Lyon Supportive Residential Facility in Bent County.

That prompted Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, to point out that the original legislation authorized a review after two years of the Fort Lyon facility, a review that never took place.

"As we move forward with these housing programs, I encourage them to be evidence-based," Rankin told the governor.

Fort Lyon, formerly a Veterans Administration hospital, and for two years a state prison, was partially converted to its current purpose and opened in 2013. The facility has had a somewhat troubled relationship with its neighbors in Fort Lyon and Las Animas, largely due to lack of communication between the operators, which includes the Department of Local Affairs, and the community.

Polis responded that its "probably worthy of the committee looking at" Fort Lyon and that he would ensure the the Ridgeview program was "evidence-based."

The governor's budget also intends to take on the Colorado River crisis, with $1.9 million devoted to a task force that would provide technical analysis, intended to ward off political and legal pressures. It's a relatively modest investment, Polis told the JBC, one that can "up our game on protecting Colorado's water rights."

That led Bridges to complain that the upper basin states (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico) have made sacrifices with regard to the Colorado that lower basin states (California, Arizona and Nevada) are not matching. Arizona is growing cotton, California is growing avocados and alfalfa for horses in Saudi Arabia, said. "If California would grow appropriate crops we wouldn't have to worry about it."