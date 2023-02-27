Today is Feb. 27, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

The community of Erie in Weld County is already planning on much of what the governor called for in his State of the State speech — and even more than the examples he cited — to craft affordable housing solutions.

Governor Polis appointed Attorney General Phil Weiser to be the state's prosecutor for the 22nd Judicial District, according to a news release Saturday.

Polis issued an executive order, which goes into effect on Monday, appointed Weiser to the position until a new district attorney is appointed to the 22nd judicial district, according to the release.

This appointment comes after Polis appointed Matthew G. Margeson, the 22nd Judicial District attorney, to the Dolores County Court, according to the release.

The Mississippi Democrat who chaired the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to deliver the keynote address at the Colorado Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner in April, the party announced.

Elected in November to a 16th term, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson was involved in the civil rights movement and chaired the House Homeland Security Committee in the last Congress but rose to national prominence last year in his role as chairman of the select committee tasked with investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Researchers at Colorado’s State Historic Preservation Office are hoping to learn more as part of an ongoing project focused on African American travel and recreational resources in Colorado during the Jim Crow era.

The team will use Black travel guides, which listed safe places for African Americans to visit across the U.S. during segregation, with the goal of nominating at least one Colorado location to the National Register of Historic Places.

Republican Senate primaries in several pivotal states last year exuded a carnival-like aura, dominated by far-right candidates whose ill-advised remarks and damaging personal baggage ultimately cost the party its chance of retaking a majority. But even as alarms sounded over a growing crisis of electability, party leaders mostly stood by, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the Senate GOP's campaign chief, who insisted on remaining neutral in the nominating contests.

Now, at the dawn of the 2024 campaign season, Republicans say they are taking steps to avoid a repeat. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott formerly led, intends to wade into party primaries in key states, providing resources to its preferred candidates in a bid to produce nominees who are more palatable to general election voters.