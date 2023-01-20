THE GUILD OF THE CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Club Monaco, a “luxury lifestyle” clothing line that runs the gamut from loungewear to special occasion, will be the featured designer for the 2023 Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show.
This benefit for The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation takes place March 31 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. The event is so popular that tickets sell out well in advance, so those hoping to attend are encouraged to purchase them now.
This will be the 45th year that the Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show has been presented. Lori Finch and Carol Hamer are the co-chairs; CBS Colorado news anchor Michael Spencer will be the master of ceremonies and key sponsors are Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, Acrobat & Foley Family Wines and the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.
Finch, a retired teacher, has been active in the diabetes community since 2005, when her daughter, Christina, then 5 years old, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She is a past president of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and lives in Foxfield with her husband, Larry, and their four children.
Hamer, a Colorado native who lives in Lakewood, has two family members living with Type 1 diabetes. She and Steve, her husband of 39 years, are the parents of eight and grandparents of seven. She is the guild’s corresponding secretary.
“This will be the first year that we have had both men’s and women’s designs on the catwalk, making it an exciting event for the whole family,” Finch notes.
Money raised at the Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show goes toward the guild’s support of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. The center conducts research, promotes diabetes awareness
and education, assists families in needs, provides scholarships, sponsors activities for children and families affected by diabetes and hosts two diabetes camps per year for children between the ages of 5 and 13 who are living with Type 1 diabetes.
Reservations for the Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show can be made by visiting childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/event/2023-brass-ring-luncheon/
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, contributing funds for patient support, diabetes research and public awareness. It was established by Barbara and the late Marvin Davis in 1977 after their daughter, Dana, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 7. Dana Davis now serves at the foundation’s executive director.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
