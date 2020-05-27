Work on the largest street art project in Denver history commenced Wednesday, as part of the city’s plans to transform a one-block stretch of Bannock Street into a vibrant cultural attraction.
The street, which sits between Denver’s Civic Center Park and the City and County Building, was permanently closed to cars April 21 and is expected to reopen to walkers, runners and bikers around mid-June with a new 28,680 square foot mural intending to “evoke feelings of comfort and harmony,” city officials said in a news release.
“We are extremely excited to watch this mural unfold, particularly at this time when our city is dealing with COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “The artwork will lift our spirits, remind us to celebrate life and maintain hope in a healthy future that allows us to physically come together as a community again.”
The mural, which is estimated to require about 200 gallons of paint, is the creation of artists Pat Milbery and Andre Rodriguez of So-Gnar Creative Division.
The artwork is titled “Interwoven” and pays homage to the region with its use of earth tones, highlighting the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and blues that match the “famous Colorado bluebird skies,” the artists wrote in their description of the mural.
In the heart of the mural will be a pinwheel mixed with golden hues meant to remind observers of Colorado sunsets and the state’s gold-mining history.
“With a pinwheel and sundial design at the center of the mural and its focal point, we create an energy of positive rotation to transition us out of these uncertain times,” Milbury said in a statement.
The entire Bannock Street project will take place in two phases, the first of which began with the street closure in April and is expected to cost about $200,000 when complete. As part of the first phase, the city’s transportation department planned to install about a dozen tree planters, along with tables, chairs, umbrellas and trash cans — but those plans have been put on hold “until it is safe to encourage social gatherings,” city officials said.
The second phase is expected to begin this summer and involve gathering community input to create a long-term plan for the space.
Transforming City Hall’s front yard is part of Denver’s Outdoor Downtown Master Plan, which provides a framework for “social, cultural and economic investments” in Denver’s downtown parks and public spaces.
Bike lanes will continue to run in both directions on Bannock. The city will relocate its two accessible parking spaces to 14th Avenue.
“This project prioritizes the people of Denver and our city’s commitment to enhancing the quality of the places where they live, work and play,” Eulois Cleckley, head of Denver's transportation department, said in February, when the project was first announced. “We can transform the street, keep people moving and accommodate community demand for this space.”
