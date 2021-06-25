The wife of leading Democratic political strategist Mike Stratton is among those missing after a high-rise condo building north of Miami partially collapsed.
Cassie Stratton is among the 159 people authorities said Friday are considered missing as rescuers searched for survivors in the wreckage of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo, a portion of which crumbled at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Mike Stratton, a senior policy adviser at Denver law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, flew to Florida on Thursday night, the firm said.
A member of the Democratic National Committee, the Durango native has played a prominent role in state and national politics for decades, including work on 10 presidential campaigns and as an adviser and strategist for both of Colorado's U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, who served two terms as Denver mayor and two terms as governor.
On Friday afternoon, Stratton issued a statement thanking well-wishers and rescue workers as the search continued.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and is keeping Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but most of all to the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home. Our family is forever grateful," Stratton said.
"Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many. She brings a vivacious love of life to everything she does—whether as an actress, model or Pilates instructor. Thank you again for your continued prayers.”
Stratton told The Miami Herald he got a "frantic" call from his wife just before the time authorities say the building collapsed. She told him the building was shaking, and then the line went dead, he said.
The Herald reported that Cassie Stratton, 40, was at the couple's condo in Surfside, Florida, and that her husband had traveled on Monday to Washington, D.C., for a business trip.
“She was the most fun, vivacious person you could ever imagine,” Stratton told The Herald. “She was full of life, we were always doing something.”
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that crews were using heavy equipment to search for survivors in the rubble. As of Friday, authorities said four deaths have been confirmed and 120 people had been accounted for.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
