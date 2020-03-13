As part of an enhancement of public transit stops in the West Colfax corridor, bus stop shelters now have solar panels and lights that come on after dark.
Denverite reports that in 2018, the West Colfax Business Improvement District received a grant from Xcel Energy, and a solar manufacturer had to custom make cells that would function inside the shelter’s glass roofs.
“Having sustainability is good for business,” said Dan Shah, the district’s executive director, to Denverite. “If you have people out walking, you have good sustainability outcomes, but you have a more vibrant pedestrian-oriented neighborhood, too.” He added that people may feel safer taking the bus at night with the lighted shelters.
Other improvements in the West Colfax corridor include solar-powered pedestrian lights and public art, funded through a $346,600 federal grant.
The area’s 2010 master plan described the environment at the time as “fragmented, visually incongruous and unsettling to the pedestrian.” Solar installations, pedestrian signage, and landscaping at either end of the Federal Boulevard-to-Sheridan Boulevard connection were prominent goals of the plan.
“Proposed improvements are based on the perceived vitality and culture of the neighborhood,” the document reads,” and “the hope of a sustainable and economically viable future for the West Colfax district.”
