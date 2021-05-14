This week on Colorado Politicking, legislative reporter Pat Poblete moderates a panel with judicial reporter Michael Karlik, chief legislative reporter Marianne Goodland and city government reporter for The Denver Gazette Hannah Metzger.

Karlik discusses public Veronica Rossman's appointment by President Joe Biden to the Denver-based appeals court.

"To have a public defender -- the only public defender — on the 10th Circuit is kind of a big deal for us," Karlik said, before giving the latest details surrounding the TABOR challenge.

Goodland walks viewers through House Bill 1299, which creates the office of gun violence prevention which went through the House committee on a party-line vote.

But "the most controversial bill of them all," Goodland says, is the bill that lifts preemption, meaning that a local government would be able to pass laws stricter than those in the state. Goodland gives a look at the bill from both sides of the aisle.

Meanwhile, Metzger reviews the latest Denver City Council decision to "completely change how e-scooters and bikes operate in the city."

Watch the episode below.

And catch up on the background information here:

Appeals court hears TABOR challenge, while attorney general claims local governments cannot sue If successful, the plaintiffs would eliminate a longstanding bogeyman for Colorado progressives, as TABOR has placed restrictions on tax increases and revenue collection that have stymied investments in essential government services.

+2 Biden names Colorado public defender for judgeship on Denver-based appeals court A longtime public defender, whose clients included the man accused of killing three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic, is President Joe Biden's choice to be a judge on the federal appeals court based in Denver.

Denver to overhaul e-scooter, shared bike operations to address disorganization, distribution Denver is trying a new strategy to address micro-mobility issues in the city, as the Denver City Council approved major changes to the city’s electric scooter, electric bike and shared bike operations Monday.

Senate panel advances pre-emption gun bill; Lauren Boebert among those testifying against Senate Bill 256 would repeal a 2003 law that bars local governments from enacting stricter gun control laws than the state standard. Known as pre-emption, sponsors noted that there is a precedent for the law, one enacted in 2003 that allowed concealed carry weapons in certain public places, including college campuses, even in communities where concealed carry isn’t legal.