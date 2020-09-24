Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods and real estate company AvalonBay Communities will host a virtual town hall meeting on Sept. 30 to discuss the future of 650 Sherman St. in Denver — better known as Racines Restaurant.
“Racines, an institution itself, has been a generous member and supporter of CHUN,” wrote Denver’s oldest and largest registered neighborhood organization in announcing the event. “The restaurant closed earlier this year, and now Virginia-based AvalonBay Communities has submitted development plans to the city.”
The plan for “Avalon Governor’s Park” includes 418 luxury apartments, according to The Denver Channel. Racines closed like many restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the owners sold the site to the developer.
Racines, exactly one mile south of the state capitol, was a longstanding meetup locale for political and media influencers — as well as those aspiring to be.
“My most memorable lunch there was in 2014, where I met with former police chief Ari Zavaras to ask him to be the campaign treasurer for my City Council run,” Denver Councilman Kevin Flynn told Colorado Politics earlier this year.
“Over lunch at Racines, House clerk Marilyn Eddins and I had our first significant discussion about pushing forward with the historic renovation of the state House chamber,” said former House Speaker Frank McNulty, R-Highlands Ranch. “Every time I went in there I said hello to someone I knew from Colorado's political or policy world.”
Register here for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. virtual community meeting.
