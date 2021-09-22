Veteran Colorado politico Matt Connelly launched a new communications firm, Campfire Media, in Denver this week.
“There’s no better place for storytelling than around a campfire and there will be no better firm for telling a client’s story than Campfire Media,” Connelly said. “After 15 years of experience at the highest levels of political campaigns and communications consulting, I’m excited to be launching my own firm to fight for new causes and help businesses grow.”
The firm offers strategic and rapid-response communications, media intelligence services, public relations and creative media products that will be announced in the next few months, Connelly said.
Though Connelly has had a diversity of nonprofit and business clients the last five years, he conceded he's hoping to get back involved in campaigns.
Connelly was the press secretary for Cory Gardner in 2014, when the Republican congressman from Yuma unseated Mark Udall in the U.S. Senate. Not long after that, Connelly was the national press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
“Colorado is one of the most competitive states in the country for campaign politics at every office level," Gardner said in a statement provided by Campfire Media. "Matt has the proven ability and grit to grind out tough challenges and the agility to succeed in the spotlight. Matt’s successful track record outside of Colorado in Washington, D.C., and across the country speaks volumes about his consistent ability to execute.”
Connelly also was once the executive newsroom manager for California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he's provided communications help to the presidential campaigns of John McCain, Jon Huntsman, Mitt Romney and Scott Walker, for whom he was the campaign's traveling press secretary.
“Traveling across New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa with Matt Connelly during my 2016 presidential campaign I saw firsthand his tough work ethic and ability to connect with both voters and reporters," Walker stated. "Any candidate or business would be lucky to have such a calm hand and adept communicator on their team.”
Connelly transitioned from campaigns to consultancy in 2016, and he's since advised corporations, nonprofits and local businesses in Colorado.
The Pew Charitable Trusts hired Connelly to raise media awareness of the financial challenges facing the National Park System.
Former state treasurer Walker Stapleton, the GOP nominee for governor in 2018, also has worked with Connelly.
“As someone who’s spent time in both the public and private sector, I can confidently say Matt Connelly knows how to deliver value not only in the political world but also in the business world, as well," he said in a statement. "It’s clear that Matt has figured out how to bring his wealth of campaign knowledge to the private sector in an impactful way for his clients.”
