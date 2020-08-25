An Aurora man is facing federal charges for possessing a firearm illegally after police officers witnessed him discharging the weapon during the racial justice protests earlier in the summer.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado, a Denver detective reported seeing Felix Missael Alva brandish a semi-automatic handgun from the passenger seat of a white Jeep on May 30. Alva purportedly said, “This ain't no peaceful protest,” and fired six to 10 shots in the air while police and media helicopters were overhead. Two other officers witnessed the incident before the Jeep left the scene.
On June 2, law enforcement impounded the Jeep, observing protest signs and artillery shell fireworks in the vehicle. Subsequently, the detective identified Alva as the man he saw, and a search of Alva’s residence found a firearm and accessories.
Alva was a citizen of Mexico whom authorities had previously deported in 2010. Because he was unlawfully present in the United States, law prohibits him from possessing a weapon.
In June, U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn said that his focus during the protests was charging “instigators” of destruction. Dunn’s office noted that Alva’s case is part of Project Guardian, which is a U.S. Department of Justice program for enforcing firearms laws and addressing gun violence, dating to 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.