Denver’s public health department on Friday identified two residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Both individuals are symptomatic and isolated but currently do not require hospitalization. Health officials said that both residents had recently traveled internationally, one to Vancouver and the other on a cruise.
The testing process is overseen by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The cases are classified as “presumptive positive” until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms them.
Several other individuals have been or will soon be quarantined, according to the health department.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a video on Friday that "Denver is prepared" and taking steps to "consolidate the communication and coordination" of city agencies to issue "coordinated messaging and make sure that we have all necessary resources to help our Denver residents remain protected."
As of 5 p.m. Friday, eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Colorado.
Health officials are encouraging the community to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol if soap is not available. People should also avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, stay home when feeling ill, cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
