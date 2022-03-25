The Colorado we want.
That's the animating spirit behind Gov. Jared Polis's speech in January, when he stood before the Colorado General Assembly to outline his vision for navigating the big challenges the state faces.
"We promise to use every single tool at our disposal to save hardworking Coloradans the money you need to live the life you want," the governor said.
But the idea of a free people charting their own course toward a better future is colliding furiously against a Colorado reality - many Coloradans can't afford to participate in the charting of that course precisely because they are priced out of buying a home or renting an apartment. It's hard to contemplate a vibrant future when a person can't secure a home.
Data from the Common Sense Institute paint a dispiriting landscape: In May 2021, home listings in the Denver metro area stood at a record low 2,075, when the monthly average hovered at 15,563. The 12-month the price of the average single-family home sold spiked by 29% – closing at $700,559!
The core of the problem seems straightforward: Colorado is building too few houses, failing to meet the demand, particularly in the last decade.
The Common Sense Institute said the state needs to build 54,190 new housing units annually over the next five years just to get back to the average housing to population ratio between 1986 and 2008.
But Peter LiFari, a 2021 Terry J. Stevinson Fellow at the Common Sense Institute and executive director of the affordable housing developer Maiker Housing Partners, argues that the causes of Colorado's housing crisis are far more nuanced than supply and demand.
"We don’t have a free market in housing," LiFari told Colorado Politics.
Instead, he said, Colorado labors under a "highly overregulated" market that offers no economies of scale to drive down the cost but all the incentives to maximize it.
To LiFari, one solution to the housing crisis is to lift regulatory barriers, particularly at the local level, and unleash the kind of innovation that has allowed the car industry to supply Americans with an array of affordable transportation choices.
And it's not like policymakers haven't hunkered down to offer solutions, he maintained. Indeed, Polis identified the lack of housing as one of the biggest challenges confronting Coloradans today.
"Rising housing costs are pricing people out of neighborhoods they’ve lived in for years," he said in January as we welcomed the work to "create stronger, healthier, and more affordable communities."
But it's a complicated and emotional issue, and what's clear is the policies currently in place aren't working, LiFari argued.
That's one perspective on one aspect of this labyrinthian system to house Americans.
There are more.
And that's why Colorado Politics and The Denver Gazette are hosting a forum on housing affordability.
In addition to LiFari, the other panelists are Ted Leighty, Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Association of Home Builders; Elizabeth Peetz, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Colorado Association of REALTORS; Karen Kallenberg, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Colorado; and, Jonathan Cappelli, Executive Director of Neighborhood Development Collaborative.
The forum – another presentation by Colorado Conversations, the Gazette family's new platform for discussing the state's biggest public policy issues – start promptly at 8 a.m. on March 31 via Zoom. It's free to attend. Register here: denvergazette.com/housing.
