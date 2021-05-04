Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder said sponsors will drop their long-awaited transportation funding bill Tuesday afternoon.
The bill will put higher fees on gas, while putting a state surcharge on deliveries and shared rides, as well as fees that put what electric vehicles pay on par with their combustion counterparts.
The goal — one lawmakers haven't been able top reach for a decade — would create a sustained source of income to support Colorado's long underfunded transportation system.
The fees proposed listed in the bill last week included:
- A road usage fee that would ratchet up annually over 10 years to maximum of 8 cents.
- 3.5 cents per prearranged ride in a zero-emission vehicle and 7.5 cents for every other vehicle.
- 6.9 cents for retail deliveries.
- 5.3 cents for each delivery to support a fund to transition government fleets to electric vehicles.
- Raising the $50 registration fee for electric vehicles with an index that makes EVs equitable to what combustion vehicles pay.
- Indexing the current $2 fee per day on vehicle rentals to inflation, exempting car-sharing programs.
- Changing the Statewide Bridge Enterprise to the Statewide Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, and authorizing its board to impose a fee on diesel and deliveries.
During Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration, the backlog was valued at about 9 billion in the coming decade.
Last year, Gov. Jared Polis announced an aggressive 10-year plan to address major needs, but funding remains the question.
Fenberg said the final bill doesn't look much different than the one Colorado Politics reported on last week, after receiving an advanced copy of the bill.
Americans for Prosperity and other anti-tax groups are expected to oppose the bill, but Fenberg said he will be joined by mayors from across the state and advocacy groups that support more funding for transportation.
“This bill provides more transportation options and relief for Colorado drivers,” Tony Milo, vice chair of the transportation advocacy group A Way Forward and executive director of the Colorado Contractors Association, said Tuesday morning. “Not only does this improve the quality of life for Colorado’s families, but the projects funded by this legislation will ignite an economic recovery in Colorado, which we badly need after the pandemic.”
As it stands now, transportation depends overwhelmingly on a 22-cent gas tax that hasn't gone up in almost 30 years. As people drive less and cars go electric, the income only dwindles.
The proposed transportation bill would tap those who drive electric vehicles, share rides and depend on deliveries, all of which put strain on the roads.
The new costs will adjust for inflation to keep Colorado out of future jams. Fenberg said if the 22-cent gas tax had adjusted for inflation over the years, it would now be 44 cents.
"We've been underfunding our transportation for decades, and we're all paying for it," Fenberg said, referencing time and fuel spent in traffic jams, as well as maintenance caused by shoddy roads.
He said the state already depends on fees in the form of the gas tax.
"The way we're doing it now clearly doesn't work," said Fenberg, who is sponsoring the bill with House Speaker Alec Garnett, Senate Transportation Committee chair Faith Winter and Rep. Matt Gray, as well as Republican Sen. Kevin Priola.
When lawmakers propose new taxes or loans, they have to ask voters for permission under the state constitution's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. They can raise fees with a vote of the legislature.
“As we have always said, we’re not going to stand back and allow lawmakers to continue to advance the gas tax against the will of the voters," Jesse Mallory, the state director of Americans for Prosperity, said Tuesday. "It is unconscionable that our lawmakers could even think of moving forward with all the negative feedback they have received with only weeks left in the session to spare. Coloradans, their families, and their businesses cannot possibly shoulder another financial burden after the pandemic. If our lawmakers can’t carry out the duties of their position and hold themselves accountable to voters, then we will — plain and simple.”
Time is an issue. Though Democrats have the majorities necessary to get the bill to the governor's desk, they don't have a lot of time on the legislative calendar, without speeding things up.
Fenberg said he hoped to have the bill in its first committee next week. Senate President Leroy Garcia said he plans to end the pandemic-interrupted legislative session on May 28.
"It's not going to be moved at an incredibly fast pace, but we're obviously looking at the clock and hoping to get this done by the end of the month," Fenberg said.
