More than 2,000 Denver janitors and members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 will rally in their cars Tuesday to call for increased wages, expanded health care benefits and the necessary safety equipment to respond to the coronavirus crisis.
“Denver janitors have been named as essential workers since the crisis began and rightfully so, they are on the frontlines of ensuring we are all safe,” the Monday SEIU Local 105 news release stated. “They are currently negotiating a contract extension that will set the tone for how companies respond to compensating essential workers for their hazardous labor during this pandemic.”
The rally will weave through downtown with several dozen janitors standing in front of 1801 California St., “to bring awareness to their struggles and demand justice for the workers we all depend on to keep our communities clean, sanitized and safe.”
The rally will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday in downtown Denver.
The SEI Local 105 represents more than 8,500 workers across Colorado working in health care, airports and property service.
