Suncor Energy will pay a $9 million settlement to resolve air pollution violations, marking the heftiest payment over air quality violations that Colorado has ever required for one facility.
Suncor, located in Commerce City, is the only major petroleum refinery in the state and emits more than 100 tons of hazardous air pollutants a year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, which announced the settlement Friday.
“This settlement represents a critical step in our ongoing efforts to improve environmental performance at the Suncor refinery. Our rules and regulations exist for a reason: they protect Coloradans’ health and the environment that we all cherish, so compliance is not an option; it’s an imperative,” Garry Kaufman, director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said in a statement Friday.
“The historic nature of the penalty payment in this case reflects how seriously we view these issues and demonstrates our commitment to hold companies accountable to the communities where they operate for violations of air quality laws,” he added.
Suncor pledged on Facebook its commitment to improve.
“The refinery’s recent environmental performance has not lived up to our expectations. We can and will do better,” the company wrote on Friday.
The settlement addresses violations of operating and monitoring requirements that occurred since July 2017, including “a significant increase in violations” between January and June 2019.
Suncor will pay more than $2.6 million toward community projects aimed at improving public health and the environmental conditions in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to the state. As part of that effort, community members will serve on a committee that reviews and selects projects to implement. The refinery is also required to work with the community to improve its communication system.
The settlement also requires the refinery to hire a third party to investigate the causes of emissions violations and spend up to $5 million implementing the recommendations that come out of the findings. Additionally, Suncor must increase its monitoring for hydrogen cyanide onsite and in nearby communities.
The company also will pay $1 million in cash administrative penalties to Colorado and more than $426,000 in stipulated and other cash penalties to the state and Environmental Protection Agency.
The refinery will have a month to pay the $4.05 million cash penalties, John Putnam, Colorado’s director of environmental programs, told The Denver Post.
“The underlying message is clear, Suncor needs to do much better,” Kaufman said, “and we believe this settlement puts them on a path toward achieving this.”
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.