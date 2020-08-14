Half of Denver’s public schools are within 1,000 feet of a tobacco vendor, a project funded by the National Institutes of Health has found.
The ASPiRE Center — a joint effort of Washington University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Stanford University — analyzed locations of tobacco retailers in 30 U.S. cities. In Denver, the establishments are more common in low-income neighborhoods, although 63% of city residents live within a half mile of a store.
“Tobacco retailers are ubiquitous,” the center wrote. “There are 23 times more tobacco retailers than McDonald’s restaurants and 8 times more than Starbucks” in Denver.
Nationwide, nearly two-thirds of public schools were within 1,000 feet of a tobacco seller.
“Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment is committed to addressing youth access to all nicotine products,” said Natalee Salcedo, tobacco program supervisor with DDPHE, according to the center. “Since 2017, DDPHE has housed a robust tobacco compliance, enforcement and education program that holds tobacco retailers accountable who permit the sale of tobacco products to youth.”
Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, which includes convenience stores, told CPR that the study’s conclusions were overblown, given that where there is demand, there is supply.
“Where you find more people, you are going to find more commerce, including more convenience stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and grocery stores,” Bailey said. “It's strange they needed a study to prove something that intelligent citizens in Colorado naturally understand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.