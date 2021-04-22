Jason Riley, columnist and editorial board member at the Wall Street Journal, and veteran Democratic Party strategist Donna Brazile are set to have a timely discussion on social justice and identity politics next Monday evening at the University of Colorado Boulder.
The program, titled "Liberty and Justice for All: A Conversation on Social Justice and Identity Politics," is put on by the Colorado-based Steamboat Institute and the Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization at CU.
"Equity" is a buzzword and movement in political circles, pronounced at the Colorado General Assembly this year.
The discussion from 5:30-7 p.m. will be moderated by Patrice Onwuka, the director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at Independent Women’s Forum and the Tony Blankley Fellow at the Steamboat Institute.
The event is free but seating at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Boulder (adjacent to CU campus) is limited to 250. Ticket information is available by clicking here.
On Wednesday Steamboat Institute CEO Jennifer Shubert Akin penned an op-ed on the identity politics for the Washington Examiner, in which she analyzes Boulder's new Racial Equity Plan, which passed the City Council unanimously in February.
"Such racial equity movements are attempts to overcome what proponents see as institutionalized racism," she wrote. "But is identity politics the best way to achieve the nation's founding goal of liberty and justice for all? Or would a renewed commitment to King’s vision of judging people as individuals, based on their unique characters and skills, be a more just approach?"
Read the entire op-ed by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.