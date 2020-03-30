The Colorado Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will consider whether an “instrumentality” of a government entity, the Denver Housing Authority, can receive immunity from civil suits. The justices will also decide what constitutes a “public building open for public business” in the application of an exemption to the immunity law.
Guadalupe P. Martinez lived in a low-income housing development in Northwest Denver when he slipped and fell outside of the building. He sued the management company, CSG Redevelopment Partners, LLLP, saying that they had failed to remove snow and ice. CSGR responded that it was an “instrumentality” of the Denver Housing Authority, and therefore was covered by its governmental immunity shield against civil suits.
The Denver Housing Corporation is a nonprofit dating to 1987 that DHA controls. It operated the Casa Loma Apartments, in which Martinez resided. In 2013, DHA created CSGR to finance renovations of Casa Loma and other public housing properties. After attracting an investor, DHC leased the real estate under the apartment complex to CSGR for 65 years to qualify for a federal tax credit. DHA then became the manager of the complex.
Martinez ultimately sued CSGR, the tenant, for $400,000 for medical bills related to the fall. He claimed that because CSGR’s arrangement was a private partnership with an investor, it should not receive governmental immunity.
A district court sided with CSGR. Despite finding that the entity received the same protections as a public entity, it simultaneously agreed with the CSGR's contention that the sidewalk where the fall occurred was not public property, and did not qualify for an exemption from governmental immunity that applied to dangerous walkways.
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Jerry N. Jones, writing for the three-member panel, agreed that CSGR is "itself a public entity entitled to governmental immunity, unless some statutory exception applies.” He conceded that there is no definition of an “instrumentality” in state statute, but wrote that something is “governmental in nature if a governmental entity controls it and it serves a public purpose.”
Jones concluded that DHA controlled most of CSGR’s operations and that DHA, as the property manager, oversaw the Casa Loma renovations. The public entity did not lose its status when it attracted an investor to be eligible for federal tax incentives. Even though the private investor did have rights within the partnership, “we conclude that public entities essentially control CSGR.”
The appeals judges also recognized that the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act does not define a “public building open for public business,” but that Casa Loma functioned as a private residence despite its ownership status. Therefore, any dangerous conditions that existed did not qualify for an exemption to the act.
The case is Guadalupe P. Martinez v. CSG Redevelopment Partners LLLP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.