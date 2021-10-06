State government has some big bucks to support big ideas to accelerate the commercialization and innovation of advanced industries technologies and companies.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday morning that the application period is open for the state's Advanced Industries Business Accelerator Grant.
Companies or industries looking for a leg up can apply for up to $250,000 for programs that are currently under way or in development .
The money is the product of Senate Bill 42, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in March to put $10 million into the grant program. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, and Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon.
The caveat is that the accelerators, as recipients are called, must identify $2-to-$1 match from non-state money.
The grant can be used to fund or accelerate the development of a program or scholarships for advanced industries to participate in an existing accelerator program.
The state money is a one-time opportunity. The application period is from today to Dec. 6.
Apply or learn more by clicking here.
Applicants will have to identify:
- Number of businesses assisted
- Success rate of assisted businesses
- Jobs created by clients
- Sales achieved by clients
- Investment or funding raised by clients
