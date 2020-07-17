The next Denver City Council President is expected to be Stacie Gilmore, who will succeed two-term President Jolon Clark of District 7.
The president is responsible for running the 13-member body’s weekly legislative meetings, appointing members to committees and sitting on all committees.
The Council is scheduled to vote Monday during its legislative meeting, and it “is anticipated” that Gilmore will fill that seat, Denver City Council spokesperson Stacy Simonet confirmed in an email Friday morning.
Filling her position as president pro-tem, Westword reports, is likely to be Jamie Torres, a first-term member who represents District 3 in west Denver.
Gilmore represents District 11 in far northeast Denver. She and Clark were both elected to their leadership roles in 2018 and were re-elected last summer.
The Denver City Council elects a new president the third Monday in July every year, Simonet said.
Gilmore, a third-generation Coloradan, was first elected to Denver City Council in 2015. She currently chairs the Policy Committee and sits on the Finance and Governance as well as the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aeronautical Services committees.
If elected Monday, Gilmore and Torres will take the lead amid a turbulent time in which a pandemic, economic crisis and civil rights movement have simultaneously collided.
