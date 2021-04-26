DCC-DDPHE.PNG

Denver City Council members have partnered with the city's health department on a social media campaign intended to promote COVID-19 safety.

 Courtesy of the City of Denver

Reporter Hannah Metzger of The Denver Gazette is taking the time to know each Denver City Council member on a more personal level. Read her profiles each week with every person on the 13-member body:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.