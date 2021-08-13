The co-creators of South Park on Friday announced they are on the verge of buying Casa Bonita, the iconic Denver restaurant that features in a handful of the show’s episodes.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced the deal during a sit-down interview with Gov. Jared Polis celebrating the 24th anniversary of the show. The interview touched on climate change, personified in South Park by a character called ManBearPig, as well as several other tropes from the show.
Those included Tegridy Farms, a marijuana harvesting operation created by Randy Marsh, as well as Casa Bonita. Earlier this year, the state auctioned off a "TEGRIDY" vanity license plate for $4,930, and Polis presented the pair with souvenir copies of the plate.
"We finally have some 'tegridy," Stone joked.
When Polis turned the conversation to the iconic Denver restaurant, Stone and Parker said they had news to break.
“I have to qualify this, pending bankruptcy proceedings, this all has to happen in a couple of months; we've come to an agreement with the owner and we bought it,” Parker said.
After some ribbing from Polis, the pair pledged to upgrade the restaurant's quality of food and promised the cliff-diving gorillas would remain as a signature attraction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.