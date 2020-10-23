Four stretches of road in Denver that were closed off to cars to allow for social distancing during the pandemic will be temporarily reopened Friday in advance of a winter storm Saturday.
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will move the barricades along certain streets on Friday to ensure snow plows can travel through them if needed. The agency is "urging" residents not to interfere with the process and to avoid walking on those road segments until the storm passes and the barricades are replaced, likely Tuesday, according to the agency.
The following streets will be affected:
- E. 11th Avenue, Sherman Street to Humboldt Street
- E. 16th Avenue, Pennsylvania Street to City Park Esplanade
- 30th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street
- Bayaud Avenue, Sherman to Downing Streets
"DOTI chose to reopen these four stretches to vehicle thru-traffic, instead of all of them, because these stretches intersect with multiple main routes that need to be plowed," the agency said in a statement Friday.
At the height of the pandemic in April and following the example of other major cities, including New York and the District of Columbia, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that he would close off certain streets to vehicle thru-traffic to "really encourage people to get outdoors and feel safe walking and biking and enjoying outdoors with the proper physical distancing.”
The move was “due in part to large gatherings happening in our parks,” mayor’s office spokesperson Mike Strott told Colorado Politics in May.
Some residents have pushed to make the closures permanent.
City officials "owe it to their citizens to maintain these shared streets thoughtfully and with studied design that continues to slow traffic and allows us to walk, bike and roll in comfort and safety," Denver Health Dr. David Mintzer wrote in a September op-ed. "I urge the Department of Transportation and Fire Department to bring together its engineers, planners and emergency responders to implement a safe and long lasting design for these streets."
The city has not agreed to make the road closures permanent and maintains that the roads will stay closed until further notice, in alignment with the state's stay-at-home order.
