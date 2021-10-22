State Sen. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, two of Colorado's leading advocates for criminal justice reform, have received the first CommunityCares Award from CommunityWorks, a statewide job-training nonprofit.
The two Democrats were lauded for their work on the reforms that help people transition back into society or stay out of jail in the first place, while working to "reform the criminal legal system and promote positive change in Colorado neighborhoods."
Lee, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Friday he was honored.
“I am proud to share many of the same goals as this incredible organization: promoting community-driven action and involvement that helps progress the well-being and positive trajectory of our communities," he said in a statement. "I am deeply committed to keeping our cities and towns safe by promoting policies to foster accountability, rehabilitation and successful re-entry into our communities, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for criminal and juvenile justice reform in the state of Colorado to ensure that it is fair and just.”
Herod is a member of the powerful Joint Budget Committee, as well as chairing the House Appropriations Committee.
This story was updated to include Herod's award, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.