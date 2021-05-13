U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse are on the forefront of another public lands push under a president and Democratic majorities eager to set aside public land.

The bill would authorize $90 million annually with at least 40% for the U.S. Forest Service and the rest for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The legislation would drive forest and grassland restoration projects on public and private land, a program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to preserve a continuum of the landscape, rather than a patchwork of management and neglect.

The Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Partnership Act, introduced Thursday, is bipartisan and bicameral.

The Colorado lawmakers, who have worked for years on legislation to preserve wilderness in Colorado, are working with fellow Democrat Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and two North Dakota Republicans, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Bennet chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources. Neguse is the chairman of the subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands for the House House Committee on Natural Resources.

The program has been a practice since 2014, and the proposed legislation would preserve it in law. Bennet's office said the initiative has including 93 projects, including $3 million for the Northern Front Range Collaboration Watershed Resilience Project and the San Juan Project in Colorado.

Bennet's office credited the initiative with treating about 300,000 hazardous acres, restoring about 29,000 acres of watersheds and improving about 200,000 acres for wildlife.

The bill also would double its funding and improve outreach and accountability.

“In the West, our forests are an integral part of our infrastructure and our economy," Bennet said in a statement Thursday. "Over the last seven years, with bipartisan support, the Joint Chiefs initiative has brought unique partners together to restore forests and improve resilience across public and private land, including in southwest Colorado and the Northern Front Range.

"With the growing threat of climate change, and strong interest in the Joint Chiefs’ initiative, it makes sense to formally authorize the Joint Chiefs Partnership and double down on our efforts to mitigate wildfire, restore habitat, and protect watersheds in the West. I look forward to moving this bipartisan bill forward in the Senate Agriculture Committee.”

Neguse pointed to "considerable recovery" ahead for two massive Colorado wildfires in the past year, the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome blazes. Last week he visited the burn area for Cameron Peak, which consumed 208,913 acres in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National forests in Larimer and Jackson counties, as well as part of Rocky Mountain National Park.

“I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort alongside Senator Bennet and to continue our work to tackle Western wildfires, support our firefighters and restore our lands and communities,” Neguse stated.

The Fort Collins Conservation Districts in Larimer County has been working with the program since since 2016 to address wildfire risks, improve habitat, protect water supplies and improve the ecosystem "all while adjusting for a shifting climate," said Douglas Ochsner, the district president.

RELATED:

Neguse, Buck introduce bill to make Amache incarceration camp a national park The site was one of 10 created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to force more than 120,000 people, most of whom were American citizens, into camps during the war with Japan.

"The Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration partnership and accompanying funding has not only helped us improve ecosystem and community resilience, it also provides local logging and wood product industries with the confidence they need to invest in expanding their equipment and personnel capacities," he said in a statement provided by Bennet's office. "This has allowed us to improve the pace and scale at which we address our forest management backlog in the county. With this legislation, we look forward to continuing and growing this program.”

Read a summary of the bill by clicking here.