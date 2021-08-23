Call it an outdoor roadshow, but Sen. Michael Bennet, months ahead of his reelection campaign, is barnstorming for his work on climate and cleaning up ecosystems Tuesday.
The idea is to get his Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act proposal in the federal Build Back Better stimulus budget by showing big support back home.
Bennet’s office said his legislation has bipartisan support across the state, boost local economies and put $60 billion into cleaning up watersheds.
He's taking the show to Denver, Clear Creek, Grand and Routt counties.
"From the Front Range to Steamboat Springs, Bennet and leaders from water, agriculture, local government, and the business community will discuss the need for a sustained, science-based investment in our forests and how Bennet’s legislation would provide direct support to local, collaborative efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire, protect water supplies, and build climate resilience," the senior senator's office said Monday afternoon.
The last stop is next Wednesday in Steamboat Springs at the annual Colorado Water Congress Summer Conference.
Bennet's office released a tour schedule and expected participants:
9 a.m. - Denver:
Shoemaker Plaza at Confluence Park
- Alison Holoran, executive director, Audubon Rockies and vice president of National Audubon Society
- Jim Lochhead, CEO of Denver Water
- Robert Sakata, farmer representing the Colorado Water Conservation Board
- John Swartout, executive director, Colorado Counties Inc.
- Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director, Denver Parks and Recreation
- Dr. Jason Sibold, professor of geography, Colorado State University
11 a.m. - Clear Creek County:
Clear Creek Whitewater Park in Lawson
- Rob Brozovich, owner of Clear Creek Outdoors
- Rob Goodell, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Loveland Ski Area
- Susan Paterson, co-owner of Clear Creek Rafting
- Lindsey Valdez, president and CEO, Clear Creek County EDC
- John Swartout, executive director, Colorado Counties Inc.
- Randy Wheelock, Clear Creek County commissioner
- George Marlin, Clear Creek County commissioner
- Martha Tableman, open space coordinator, Clear Creek County
- Dr. Jason Sibold, professor of geography, Colorado State University
2:45 p.m. - Grand County:
Thompson’s Riverside Ranch in Kremmling
- Paul Bruchez, rancher
- Merrit Linke, Grand County commissioner
- Ed Moyer, Grand County manager
- John Swartout, executive director, Colorado Counties Inc.
- Bill and Wendy Thompson, ranchers
- Dr. Jason Sibold, professor of geography, Colorado State University
5 p.m. - Routt County:
Routt National Forest office in Steamboat Springs
- Russ Bacon, Medicine Bow Routt National Forest supervisor, U.S. Forest Service
- Loryn Duke, director of communications, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
- Mark Walker, president, Resort Group LLC
- John Bristol, economic development director, Steamboat Springs Resort Chamber
- Beth Melton, Routt County commissioner
- Jay Fetcher, rancher
- Frank Alfone, general manager, Mt. Werner Water and Sanitation District
- John Swartout, executive director, Colorado Counties Inc.
- Julie Baxter, water planner, City of Steamboat Springs
- Carolina Manriquez, forester, Colorado State Forest Service
- John Twitchell, forester, Colorado State Forest Service
- Michael Woodbridge, Hahn’s Peak Bears Ears district ranger, U.S. Forest Service
- Dr. Jason Sibold, professor of geography, Colorado State University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.