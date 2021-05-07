State Sen. Kerry Donovan is promoting a new federal program around a subject near to her legislative heart: broadband internet for those who have trouble getting it.
Donovan, the Democratic Senate president pro tempore, said Coloradans should take advantage of the Federal Communications Commission's new Emergency Broadband Benefit to lower the cost of the increasingly critical service during the COVID-19 pandemic — up to $50 a month for eligible households, and up to $75 for those on qualifying tribal lands.
The program also offers a discount of up to $100 per household toward the purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet.
Eligible households must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participate in assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program.
Enrollment opens next Wednesday. Enrollment will be available from participating broadband internet providers or directly from the Universal Service Administrative Company. More information is available by clicking here or calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.
A list of participating internet providers in Colorado is available by clicking here.
Donovan said Coloradans have had to move their work, school and social lives online.
"The last year has not only revealed, but further exasperated inequities in Colorado’s broadband service,” Donovan said in a statement. “In addition to the work being done at the state level, this program will provide meaningful relief to families in Colorado who have been unable to afford the broadband services that they need.”
The $3.2 billion program was part of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in December and signed by then-President Donald Trump.
Donovan said about 173,000 Coloradans lack access to a wired internet connection, at least in part because of the cost.
"In 2021, fast, consistent internet is a necessity, not a privilege,” Donovan stated. “By lowering costs and expanding access, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will help Coloradans recover from the pandemic and thrive in the future.”
Donovan, a candidate for the U.S. House next year, is one of the legislature chief advocates for rural broadband over the years.
In 2019, she and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, passed legislation to help equalize broadband access between metro areas and rural counties, citing the impact on economic development.
“The path to doing business in rural areas is broadband,” she said when Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law in Salida.
