Saturday is a state holiday, the fifth Public Lands Day for Colorado for a commemoration that was the first of its kind when the state legislature passed it in 2016.
Events are planned across the state. A list is available by clicking here.
The holiday, championed then and now by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, encourages Coloradans to learn about and appreciate the abundance of outdoor opportunities and stewardship responsibilities.
Donovan presented and unanimously passed Senate Joint Resolution 21-023 Friday to recognize this year's observance.
“It’s easy to take the beauty that surrounds us for granted — carving out this day reminds us of how lucky we are to live in this incredible state, but also that we have a responsibility to make sure that beauty is sustained for generations to come,” Donovan said in a statement.
Her office noted that on Tuesday, Donovan hosted a virtual roundtable on public lands with a panel that included Douglas Vilsack, the state's assistant director of wildlife in the Department of Natural Resources; Beau Kiklis, the public lands advocate at Conservation Colorado; and Dr. Leisl Carr-Childers and Dr. Michael Childers from Colorado State University's Public Lands History Center.
You can watch a video of the discussion by clicking here.
