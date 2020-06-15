The Regional Transportation District will resume the Free MallRide service on June 21, two months after halting the route due to lower ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As businesses closed and stay-at-home orders went into effect in March, RTD’s ridership dropped by approximately 70%. The agency is operating on a pandemic schedule, meaning weekend frequencies on bus and light rail routes. However, they have added runs on certain popular routes to ensure distancing between riders on board.
“Reinstituting MallRide service is an important step in getting the region moving again,” RTD wrote in a statement. “Riders will see messages on RTD vehicles and the agency’s social media channels. The campaign emphasizes all the measures RTD is taking to instill confidence in riding the system again, and showcases the various actions the agency has been implementing to keep people safe.”
RTD indicated that its staff and board members will pass out sanitizer and face coverings at the following locations starting next week:
Wednesday, June 24
Downtown Boulder Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Union Station Bus Concourse, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Civic Center Station, 4-6 p.m.
Union Station (light rail platform), 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
Aurora Metro Center Station, 4-6 p.m.
Union Station (commuter rail platform), 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Federal Center Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
I-25 & Broadway Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Wadsworth & Hampden Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Colorado Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Decatur-Federal Station, 4-6 p.m.
Nine Mile Station, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
US36 & Broomfield Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Olde Town Arvada Station, 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Wagon Road Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Peoria Station, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
West Side Thornton Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Arapahoe at Village Center Station, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
US36 & Table Mesa Park-n-Ride, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Littleton-Mineral Station, 4-6 p.m.
