The Regional Transportation District will begin hosting a series of telephone town halls this month and next to help keep the community informed about coronavirus-related changes within the agency.
Other topics up for discussion are safety efforts, the status of ongoing projects and updates for the 15 districts in the RTD service area.
Members of the public will be able to pose questions to RTD’s board of directors and staff during any of the 16 telephone town halls, RTD officials said in a news release Friday. Audience members will also be able to participate in live polls during the town halls by using their phone keypads.
About 30,000 residents in each of RTD’s 15 districts will be called at random through an automated system and invited to join in the public telephone forum, the news release stated.
Those interested in participating can do by so dialing 855-543-3425 or visiting www.RTD-Denver.com/TownHall.
Telephone town halls are scheduled as follows:
Thursday, April 16
6 p.m. – District C, Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede
7:30 p.m. – District E, Director Dr. Claudia Folska, PhD
Monday, April 20
7:30 p.m. – District N, Director Peggy Catlin
Wednesday, April 29
6 p.m. – District A, Director Kate Williams
7:30 p.m. – District B, Director Shontel Lewis
Thursday, April 30
6 p.m. – District J, Director Vince Buzek
7:30 p.m. – District L, Director Shelley Cook
Monday, May 4
6 p.m. – District D, Director Jeff Walker
7:30 p.m. – District H, Board Chair Doug Tisdale
Wednesday, May 6
6 p.m. – District O, Director Lynn Guissinger
7:30 p.m. – District M, Director Natalie Menten
Thursday, May 7
6 p.m. – District F, Director Bob Broom
7:30 p.m. – District G, Director Ken Mihalik
Monday, May 11
6 p.m. – District I, Director Judy Lubow
7:30 p.m. – District K, Director Troy Whitmore
Thursday, May 21
6 p.m. – Telephone town hall hosted in Spanish, Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede and RTD staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.