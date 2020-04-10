RTD light rail (copy)

An RTD D Line light-rail train arrives at the Englewood station headed northbound to downtown Denver.

The Regional Transportation District will begin hosting a series of telephone town halls this month and next to help keep the community informed about coronavirus-related changes within the agency.

Other topics up for discussion are safety efforts, the status of ongoing projects and updates for the 15 districts in the RTD service area.

Members of the public will be able to pose questions to RTD’s board of directors and staff during any of the 16 telephone town halls, RTD officials said in a news release Friday. Audience members will also be able to participate in live polls during the town halls by using their phone keypads.

About 30,000 residents in each of RTD’s 15 districts will be called at random through an automated system and invited to join in the public telephone forum, the news release stated.

Those interested in participating can do by so dialing 855-543-3425 or visiting www.RTD-Denver.com/TownHall.

Telephone town halls are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, April 16

6 p.m. – District C, Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede

7:30 p.m. – District E, Director Dr. Claudia Folska, PhD

Monday, April 20          

7:30 p.m. – District N, Director Peggy Catlin

Wednesday, April 29

6 p.m. –  District A, Director Kate Williams 

7:30 p.m. – District B, Director Shontel Lewis

Thursday, April 30        

6 p.m. – District J, Director Vince Buzek

7:30 p.m. – District L, Director Shelley Cook

Monday, May 4

6 p.m. – District D, Director Jeff Walker

7:30 p.m. – District H, Board Chair Doug Tisdale

Wednesday, May 6       

6 p.m. – District O, Director Lynn Guissinger

7:30 p.m. – District M, Director Natalie Menten

Thursday, May 7          

6 p.m. – District F, Director Bob Broom

7:30 p.m. – District G, Director Ken Mihalik

Monday, May 11          

6 p.m. – District I, Director Judy Lubow

7:30 p.m. – District K, Director Troy Whitmore

Thursday, May 21

6 p.m. – Telephone town hall hosted in Spanish, Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede and RTD staff

