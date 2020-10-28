Unlike previous incidents at the Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City, reports of a chemical hazard on Wednesday morning will be a simulation only, designed to prepare local agencies for their roles in an actual emergency.
The exercise between 8 a.m. and noon is centered around the Regional Transportation District’s N Line between Denver and Thornton, which opened in September. Trains will be on a single track through the Commerce City·72nd Station, but RTD indicated that there will be minimal disruption to scheduled service and no effect on bus travel.
“The drill scenario will simulate a chemical release at the Suncor refinery that affects the local area and passengers on an N Line train,” the agency advised in its announcement. “During the exercise, emergency equipment may be visible in the area and at Commerce City·72nd Station.”
In March of this year and December 2019, there were instances of excess emissions at the plant, which prompted the Air Pollution Control Division to be “concerned about the number, duration, and nature” of such events. The state’s health department noted no apparent health risk to the community during the appearance of a yellow vapor cloud in March.
On Oct. 21, the refinery also experienced a partial power loss resulting in increased flaring. Suncor, headquartered in Calgary, said its response included monitoring air quality in surrounding neighborhoods and investigating the cause of the power failure.
