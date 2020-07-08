The Regional Transportation District is seeking the public’s input for what public transit in the Denver metro area should look like after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like many public and private agencies, RTD is facing funding shortfalls and budget constraints that will affect how services are provided in the future” said Bill Sirois, senior manager of transit oriented communities. “These are tough choices and public input will help us determine where we should invest our focus as we continue through the ongoing effects of COVID-19.”
The survey, which is accepting responses through July 24, is part of “Reimagine RTD,” an initiative which seeks to develop a short-term service plan beginning next year and a long-term vision to carry the agency until 2050. Through an online form, respondents must indicate three characteristics that are important for a “successful transit system.”
Options to choose from include: long periods of service throughout the day and night, frequent service, easy transit connections, prioritizing routes with high ridership, and spreading service throughout the eight-county member region. Respondents can also select equity of access, which entails focusing on the needs of disabled, elderly and low-income riders.
RTD is undertaking the “Reimagine” process because of a projected 31% growth in population in the Denver metro area by 2050, and the corresponding need to avoid worsening roadway congestion.
