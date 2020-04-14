The Regional Transportation District is accepting applications for three vacancies on its 17-member Citizens Advisory Committee.
The group advises the agency on strategies, initiatives and programs. It aims to inform residents of the Denver metro area about RTD’s work and encourage participation from local communities. In particular, the group will monitor and provide comments on how to improve the lines added as part of the FasTracks rail and express bus expansion.
Members represent the “citizen perspective” and are charged with gathering and sharing information from their communities with the agency.
In evaluating potential committee members, RTD will consider a candidate’s residency within the special district, an interest in public transit and FasTracks specifically, and experience working with local governments. The group meets each month and the duties of members may extend to projects and tasks beyond those meetings.
The deadline for RTD to receive applications is May 15. Prospective volunteers can fill out the online form or request an application from Roger Sherman at 303-592-5465. Applicants will need to submit a resume, an explanation of the skills and experience they will bring to the committee, their objectives and goals if selected, and the issues they believe the committee should address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.